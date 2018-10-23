Register
23 October 2018
    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico

    Migrant Caravan is 'Simply a Slow-Motion Invasion' - Political Commentator

    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    Opinion
    US President Donald Trump is ready to dispatch any number of troops to the Mexican border to stop the migrant influx. According to US media reports, the caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans has crossed into Mexico en route toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Michael R. Shannon, political commentator, Newsmax and Cagle Syndicate columnist, author of the book "A Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times."

    Sputnik: What is behind the massive influx of migrants heading to the US?

    A man carries a child as they move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jorge Cabrera
    Bangladeshis Reportedly Spotted in Migrant Caravan Heading Towards US
    Michael R. Shannon: This is a disaster for the left. I was wondering if maybe some Conservatives had finally wised up and started spending their money, and that it was supported by Conservative interest to show people just what happens when your borders are open. This is a PR disaster for Democrats.

    If I was curator of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, I would tell C-SPAN to have a camera on this caravan 24 hours a day so people could mark its progress.

    Sputnik: The caravan might reach the US border within a week; what could be done to avoid a crisis in the smoothest way?

    Michael R. Shannon: I don’t think a country that is being invaded has any sort of responsibility to repel the invasion smoothly. I have often thought that two words would answer this – water cannon.

    These people are mostly unaccompanied young men, they have an incredible sense of entitlement that we owe them something; they’re burning our flag. When was the last time you heard of a caravan of well-intentioned people burning the flag of the country they intend to enter? We owe them nothing.

    A Central American migrant child, part of a caravan trying to reach the US, cries while waiting to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    ‘Drama is Just Getting Started': Migrant Caravan Stokes Support for Republicans Ahead of Key Elections
    If they wanted to apply for asylum, all the countries they are from have councilors there and they could apply for asylum in their own nations. This is simply a slow-motion invasion.

    Sputnik: Mr. Trump and his fellow Republicans have sought to make the caravan and the migration campaign issues ahead of the midterm elections in which his party is fighting to maintain control of the US Senate and the House of Representatives. Do you think the caravan issue will help Republicans strengthen their position in the Senate?

    Michael R. Shannon: I think it will help Republicans in any area where voters are concerned about national sovereignty, our borders and keeping criminals out of the country.

    I think it will help [them] in the Senate, I also think it will help [them] in some House races.

    Sputnik: The US leader threatened to cut aid to Central American nations over their failure to stop the migrant caravan; how efficient is this measure?

    Honduran migrants board trucks sending them back to Honduras, after they crossed the border into Guatemala illegally in their bid to reach the U.S., in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 17, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
    Surging Caravan of 7,500 Migrants to Arrive at US Border in a Week – Report
    Michael R. Shannon: I think it’s very efficient. In fact, I would expand that; I would also temporarily put a ban on remittances to where people in this country send money back using by wire transfer, Western Union and something like that, to the countries of their origin.

    This represents billions of dollars to Latin America. I would put a temporary ban on those because of the emergency situation. I would cut off all foreign aid; I would explain to every country that facilitated passage of this illegal act would pay a penalty for it.

    I think that would get their attention.

    Sputnik: The Trump administration condemned the unwillingness to support tougher border measures by the Democrats as a root cause for the influx of migrants; how much does this correspond to the truth?

    Michael R. Shannon: 100%. Democrats have blocked any consideration of a border wall; they have blocked consideration of tougher enforcement.

    They file lawsuits against asylum changes and refugee procedure changes. The Republicans are not without sin in this particular area because a lot of them are funded by cheap labor capitalists who like these people coming in, because it means they can have Juarez wages in the middle of the US.

    A lot of Republicans are helping them; but 100% opposition to stronger border enforcement comes from Democrats. So, the President is correct.

    A man carries a child along other Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, as they move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jorge Cabrera
    Pentagon Sends No Additional Troops to US-Mexico Border Over Refugees Caravan
    Sputnik: Mr. Trump also said that there’re criminals among the refugees in this caravan; how much truth is in this claim?

    Michael R. Shannon: There are criminals.

    Anyone that wants to come across the border illegally is de facto a criminal. He was also referring to [the fact that] many of these people have already been previously deported, so it’s illegal for them to come.

    The President of Honduras also said that some of the people in this caravan were Middle Eastern, and President Trump referred to that. Of course, I don’t know how accurate President of Honduras is, but he did say that and he’s closer than I am.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Michael R. Shannon and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

