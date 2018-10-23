Register
06:50 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China is outfitting new naval destroyers with their potent new anti-ship missiles, which pose serious challenges to US naval defenses.

    US INF Treaty Withdrawal Part of Ramping up Pressure on China, Russia - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Pu Haiyang
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    American President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. Could this decision spark a new cold war?

    Sputnik spoke with Inderjeet Parmar, Professor of International politics at City University of London for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: How far will Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty set back US-Russia relations?

    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Ex-Pentagon Analyst: US Exit From INF Treaty Could Boost US Nuke Arms Industry
    Inderjeet Parmar: It will set it back a very long way.

    Even 16, 17 years ago when President George W Bush withdrew from the anti-ballistic missiles treaty; allegedly on the basis that Russia was no longer a big threat to the US and was increasingly an ally, Russia did not take that well and I suspect this one, in the context of claims that Russia is violating the IMF from 1987, I think is going to set back relations a long way.

    It kind of brings to a culmination the withdrawal from various treaties that President Trump has been engaged in, over the last couple of years.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Russia will agree to a new treaty?

    Inderjeet Parmar: The big threat really here now, is of an arms race, or the ramping up of a particular part of an arms race, with ground launched cruise missiles for example in Eastern Europe maybe or on the Russian and western sides as well.

    The other part of course is to do with China.

    In this July 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. If Donald Trump is serious about his public courtship of Vladimir Putin, he may want to take pointers from one of the Russian leader's longtime suitors: Chinese President Xi Jinping. In this political love triangle, Putin and Xi are tied by strategic need and a rare dose of personal affection, while Trump's effusive display in Helsinki showed him as an earnest admirer of the man leading a country long considered America's adversary
    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    UK Foreign Office Blames US Plans to Withdraw From INF Treaty on Russia
    There are missiles that the Chinese have been developing, so when we look at the national security strategy announced last December;

    The national defence strategy announced last January, I think what we see is Russia and China are declared as revisionist powers and strategic competitors, and this looks to be part of the ramping up of the pressure on both of them.

    I suspect that Russia will have to try to do like for like, or tit for tat kind of actions, which could have adverse effects on peace.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Inderjeet Parmar and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-Pentagon Analyst: US Exit From INF Treaty Could Boost US Nuke Arms Industry
    Trump Should Reinforce INF Treaty, Not Destroy It – US Senator
    Mattis Sides With Trump on US Withdrawal From INF Treaty With Russia - Pentagon
    Austria Believes US Intention to Pull Out of INF Treaty May Provoke Arms Race
    UK Foreign Office Blames US Plans to Withdraw From INF Treaty on Russia
    Trump's Picking China as Pretext for Quitting INF is 'Utter Nonsense' – Analyst
    Tags:
    setback, withdrawal, deal, pressure, INF treaty, Inderjeet Parmar, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse