Register
06:50 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.

    UK Cannabis 'Black Economy' Estimated at 6 Billion Pounds Annually - Pundit

    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former Metropolitan Police chief Bernard Hogan-Howe urged the UK government to urgently review evidence around cannabis legalization. Hogan-Howe, who always supported tough laws on the drug, reconsidered his position after Canada fully legalized marijuana.

    So, should the UK government listen to Lord Hogan-Howe and legalize cannabis? Sputnik spoke to Peter Reynolds, President of CLEAR, for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Should the UK legalise cannabis?

    Peter Reynolds: Yes. Why? Because the only purposes of any drugs policy must be to reduce harm.

    And there is no doubt about it, all the evidence is crystal clear about this, that there is far more harm caused to our society by the laws against cannabis than it is caused by cannabis itself.

    Cannabis
    CC0
    UK Steps Closer to Legalizing Cannabis-Related Medicine
    Sputnik: What would be the consequences of cannabis legalisation?

    Peter Reynolds:  Well, the most important thing it would do is it would pull the rug from underneath the criminal markets. We spend 6 billion pounds a year on cannabis in the UK, and that’s without even taking into account the enormous amount of home-grown cannabis that is produced.

    And all that 6 billion pounds is in the black economy: no one pays any tax on it, there’s no BAT paid on it, and it’s used to finance much nastier criminal activity. It is run by gangsters who use violence to fight over turf wars, they use violence to enforce debts and it’s really the beginning of a county lines problem, where young people are hauled into slavery in the drug’s trade.

    And all this is caused – you got to realise this – it is created and caused by government policy.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    No High? May's Spokesperson Says UK PM Has Never Smoked Cannabis
    So contrary to where we should be able to expect that government to protect us, protect our children, protect our society, when it comes to cannabis and indeed all aspects of drugs policy, what our government does is do everything it can to make it as dangerous and harmful as possible. And it’s got to change.

    Sputnik: Could the UK follow North America’s example of legalising not just medical cannabis but also recreational cannabis?

    Peter Reynolds:  It’s inevitable. It’s completely absurd, you know, we have probably the toughest laws on cannabis in the Western world now.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Peter Reynolds and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Cannabis Capitalism: US Federal Pot Prohibitions Falling to Marketplace Madness
    Roll Out of Cannabis Products Into Mainstream Business is Happening - Expert
    UK Youth Find More Easily Access to Cannabis Than to Alcohol - Specialist
    UK Children Find It Easier to Purchase Cannabis Than Alcohol – Poll
    Georgia Decriminalizes Consumption of Cannabis
    Tags:
    black market, cannabis, issue, drugs, Peter Reynolds, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse