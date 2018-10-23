UK Cannabis 'Black Economy' Estimated at 6 Billion Pounds Annually - Pundit

Former Metropolitan Police chief Bernard Hogan-Howe urged the UK government to urgently review evidence around cannabis legalization. Hogan-Howe, who always supported tough laws on the drug, reconsidered his position after Canada fully legalized marijuana.

So, should the UK government listen to Lord Hogan-Howe and legalize cannabis? Sputnik spoke to Peter Reynolds, President of CLEAR, for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Should the UK legalise cannabis?

Peter Reynolds: Yes. Why? Because the only purposes of any drugs policy must be to reduce harm.

And there is no doubt about it, all the evidence is crystal clear about this, that there is far more harm caused to our society by the laws against cannabis than it is caused by cannabis itself.

Peter Reynolds: Well, the most important thing it would do is it would pull the rug from underneath the criminal markets. We spend 6 billion pounds a year on cannabis in the UK, and that’s without even taking into account the enormous amount of home-grown cannabis that is produced.

And all that 6 billion pounds is in the black economy: no one pays any tax on it, there’s no BAT paid on it, and it’s used to finance much nastier criminal activity. It is run by gangsters who use violence to fight over turf wars, they use violence to enforce debts and it’s really the beginning of a county lines problem, where young people are hauled into slavery in the drug’s trade.

And all this is caused – you got to realise this – it is created and caused by government policy.

So contrary to where we should be able to expect that government to protect us, protect our children, protect our society, when it comes to cannabis and indeed all aspects of drugs policy, what our government does is do everything it can to make it as dangerous and harmful as possible. And it’s got to change.

Sputnik: Could the UK follow North America’s example of legalising not just medical cannabis but also recreational cannabis?



Peter Reynolds: It’s inevitable. It’s completely absurd, you know, we have probably the toughest laws on cannabis in the Western world now.

