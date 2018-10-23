Register
05:50 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Manchester

    UK Govt Will Not Approve Deal Based on Chequers Plan - Political Commentator

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged today her increasingly mutinous party to back her strategy over Brexit, insisting a deal with the EU was close even as she once again rejected the bloc's proposal for the Irish border.

    Sputnik spoke to the Political Commentator, Marcus Stead for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Is this it then Marcus… Is a no deal pretty much certain then?

    Marcus Stead: Well it’s going to be an interesting week for Theresa May. First of all because 48 letters from backbench conservative MPs need to be submitted to the 1922 committee to trigger a leadership contest and as I said on this station over the summer the timing is very important, because if a leadership contest is triggered and Theresa May survives it, they cannot then trigger another contest for a year.

    That said, the magic figure of 48 we do seem to be very close to it and there’s about a 50-50 chance it could be reached by Wednesday this week. Now the Chequers deal; it’s been clear for some considerable time now that any deal based loosely on Chequers would probably not get through parliament at all and even if it did it would only be with the help of Labour MPs which would also undermine Theresa May’s position and make it highly precarious.

    Brexit
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Brexit Extension Period ‘Undesirable’ But Should Remain Option for UK - PM Theresa May (VIDEO)
    As you say, it does look like we’re looking at no-deal and one thing to be clear about is that if there is no deal, and this is a story that was missed last week, under Section subsection 4 of the Withdrawal Act, the government would just lay down a motion in neutral terms which is unamenable and Brexit would still proceed.

    Sputnik: The Irish border issue remains the sticking point, with failure to agree on measures to prevent a hard border throwing the timetable for reaching a Brexit deal into serious doubt. What approach should Britain take to deal with this problem?

    Marcus Stead: Well Northern Ireland staying inside the customs union will clearly not be acceptable to the DUP. A hard border would not be acceptable to anyone and leaving the customs union is essential if Brexit is to be a success, because membership of the customs union would hugely hamper our abilities to form trade deals with the wider world.

    Let’s ask ourselves this; are we seriously being asking to believe that in 2018 a website or an app could not be developed so haulage firms couldn’t fill out a simple form and that along with occasional customs checks at say supermarkets, warehouses and so on would surely solve this issue. This is being weaponized as an issue.

    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    British Companies to Launch Brexit Contingency Plans Before Xmas
    Joining EFTA would allow us to stay in the single market whilst leaving the customs union and its looking more and more likely that we are going to head down that road. In the event of a no deal, it’s likely there will be a private members bill in parliament for EFTA EEA membership. Solutions can be found between that and the technology I’ve just explained, it’s got to be both the political will is there and it must stop being weaponized.

    Sputnik: For weeks now we've been looking at what effect Brexit will have on the prime minister’s legacy. What effect will this have on her personal legacy and position in the party and moreover the commons?

    Marcus Stead: It’s a question of when rather than if Theresa May is forced to resign and the most reliable rumors I’m from inside the Conservative Party is that if there is a leadership, and as I say we should know by Wednesday when the 1922 committee meets, there would not be a long contest.

    It does seem likely that they would put David Davies forward as a compromise candidate. He would become the interim prime minister for a year because David Davies is going to be 70 next year; he would lead the country through the Brexit process and would then stand down in the autumn for someone younger.

    Theresa May, her reputation as Prime Minster is now very much the same it was when she was Home Secretary, somebody who is dithery, indecisive and someone who has this demeanor of  ‘Trust me, I know what I’m doing’ but when push comes to shove we can’t really trust her and there is no coherent plan.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Marcus Stead and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Brexit Extension Period ‘Undesirable’ But Should Remain Option for UK - PM May
    Brexit Deal 95% Ready, May Set to Say Amid Rumored "Coup" in Her Party - Report
    UK’s Brexit Minister Limits Extending Transition to Few Months
    Theresa May 'Drinking in Last Chance Saloon', MPs Warn as Brexit Pressure Grows
    Liam Gallagher Defends Brexit After People's Vote March in UK
    Tags:
    no deal, conservatives, deal, Chequers plan, Brexit, Marcus Stead, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse