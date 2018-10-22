Money Not the Reason for Widespread Homelessness - US Politician

San Francisco’s tech community is reportedly in an uproar over Proposition C, a ballot initiative that will be put to a vote November 6. Proposition C would impose an additional fiscal burden on tech companies to fund initiatives that help the homeless.

Sputnik spoke to Richie Greenberg, a former republican candidate for mayor of San Francisco for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: What are the reasons behind the newly proposed tax?

Richie Greenberg: It is unclear. We have seen over the past years that even with spending over $300 million per year, the homeless problem grows and grows worse.

What this means to me is the money is not the problem but how the money is being spent, and what departments and organizations this money is going to.

Sputnik: Do you think local businesses in San Francisco will simply abandon the city and move to other states?

Richie Greenberg: It is a very big possibility, one I have personally been very outspoken about. If not a different state then perhaps a different city.

The tax can be the breaking point for may newer tech companies which aren't earning that much profit. These companies are located here in San Francisco only for the prestige, not for anything else. If it's too expensive or too regulated, they can easily relocate. Many are actually moving to Texas.

Sputnik: It’s been reported that officials in San Francisco have spent almost 300 million dollars per year to resolve the issue. Do you think the money won’t resolve the crisis?

Richie Greenberg: As I explained above, it's true that money is not the issue and not the problem behind why there is so much homelessness.

We have 7,000 homeless individuals living here. Its way too much money already for just 7,000. The organizations and government departments receiving this money are the problem!

© AFP 2018 / FREDERIC J. BROWN Alarming Number of Homeless, Hungry Americans Flood Major US Cities

Richie Greenberg: I will demand an audit of the agencies and organizations, then create a plan based on the audit, to identify where all this money is going, how is it being spent, and the eliminate providing money to the organizations which waste our dollars.

Sputnik: Do you think the problem might be connected with the political monopoly of the Democratic Party?

Richie Greenberg: Yes absolutely, in San Francisco there has not be republican leadership nor representation for nearly 50 years. Republicans would have an entirely different approach, a responsible, fiscally conservative and realistic plan for the issues we face.

The Democrats wish to tax and tax and grab as much money as they can, for no good reason nor no good use. In fact, we know they are not Democrats, but Socialists.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Richie Greenberg and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.