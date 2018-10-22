Register
21:19 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers stand on May 26, 2010 in front of a Patriot missile battery at an army base in the northern Polish town of Morag

    US Seeks Advantage Over Russia by Deploying Missiles in Eastern Europe – Writer

    © AFP 2018 / Wojtek Radwanski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the INF treaty will have a multilateral negative impact. Earlier, Trump committed to withdraw from the accord citing violations on the part of Moscow.

    Sputnik discussed whether President Trump will actually go through with his plan to pull out the US from the treaty with Dr. George Szamuely, political analyst and author of "Bombs for Peace: NATO's Humanitarian War on Yugoslavia."

    Sputnik: How high are the chances that President Trump will actually go through with his plan to pull out the US from the treaty?

    George Szamuely: Trump has never met an agreement that he didn't want to pull out of. This has been an ongoing thing for some years now that the United States has sought to deploy intermediate range missiles in Europe.

    Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (second from right) and US National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Press Service of the Office of the Russian Security Council
    Patrushev Meets With Bolton, Discuss INF Treaty Amid US Plans to Exit It
    And the way to do that was always to get out of the INF treaty. They have been trying to find ways to do it; so under Obama administration they came up with a story that Russia was violating the treaty by developing this new cruise missile. The US has never really provided evidence for this and they've continued to repeat this allegation.

    Trump has now come up with a new storyline which is that he wants a global intermediate range missile treaty which includes China, maybe India and Pakistan; and so what he is really doing is withdrawing from this treaty so that we could get this big global treaty off the ground.

    READ MORE: Trump Uses 'America First' Agenda in Annulling INF Treaty — German Lawmaker

    Of course, that is just a cover story; what is really behind this is that the US is seeking a major unilateral advantage over Russia by the deployment of these intermediate range missiles in Poland, Romania, in the Baltic countries and maybe even in Ukraine.

    Sputnik: We have John Bolton in Moscow; he is supposed to be meeting with Russia's top officials. Do you think anything will come out of these talks? Will they be talking of this withdrawal from the INF do you think?

    George Szamuely: They will certainly talking about this, and I'm sure that Bolton will come with some honeyed words saying "Don't get upset and indignant about this. It's all really about the need for a new treaty and for new negotiations which is going to bring everybody into it.

    This isn't really directed at you; it's all directed at China. There's nothing to worry about." I don't think that Russian leadership is going to buy any of this. You remember, when the Americans started deploying the ballistic missile defense systems in Eastern Europe, they claimed that it was all directed against Iran; that story has now been quietly forgotten.

    Interior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    INF Treaty: US Just Wants New Deal With Better Conditions - German Left Party
    So now, I'm sure that Bolton will come up with a new cover story saying "Don't worry about anything. We're not going to get round deploying any intermediate range missiles; we're just worried about China.

    That's what it's all about — China." Russia won't buy any of this for a simple reason that they will say "What's your plan? Are you planning to hold a major international conference involving America, Russia and China? Do you have any proposals for a new INF treaty? What's your goal for updating the INF treaty?"

    And, of course, Bolton doesn't have any of that; so, they're not going to buy any honeyed words from Bolton. And doubtless that will come accompanied by some vague invitation for Putin to come visit Washington in the New Year. I don't think that very much will come out of this.

    Sputnik: We have this new START agreement signed by Obama and Medvedev in 2010. What are your thoughts are we going to have any new agreement? Are there any possibilities of seeing a new agreement between the US and Russia? Is there a will for that on both sides?

    George Szamuely: You've used exactly the right word. There's no will for it. You can't have arms control agreements if there's no will to have an arms control agreement.

    Arms control agreements come about in the context of powers seeking an improvement of relations; they're not pursued simply by themselves, they're pursued in the context of a general détente.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Montana
    © REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST
    Many US Lawmakers Will Support Trump Withdrawing US From INF Treaty - Rubio
    That was the understanding when the SALT negotiations began in the 1960-s and culminated in the signing of the first SALT treaty in 1972 and then the subsequent START treaty.

    They were all undertaken in the context of a search for a détente and an improvement of relations between the nuclear powers. There's absolutely no desire on the part of the US for an improvement of relations with Russia, for a working partnership with Russia or for any kind of understanding or accommodation with Russia.

    That's very different [on the Russian side], the Russians do want an accommodation and a partnership with the US, but the US doesn't want it. And if the US doesn't want it, there's simply no reason to have any START negotiations. The START treaty is due to expire in a couple of years, in 2021. I don't think that there's going to be any new negotiations launched because who wants it?

    READ MORE: INF Treaty Co-Signer Gorbachev Calls US Pullout Unacceptable

    Trump doesn't want it and Congress doesn't want it; so I don't think there's going to be anything in the works at all. Within a couple of years we're going to be in a situation for the first time in how many decades of having no arms control agreements on the table at all, no arms control negotiations whatsoever; it's quite a frightening situation.

    Sputnik: And then we have the rest of the world as well; we have China and other powers. What's going to happen with them? Japan was also seeing an increased militarization of recent years; where are we heading?

    The medium-range RSD-10 Pioneer missile system. (File)
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Madrid Worried About US Plans to Pull Out of INF Treaty With Russia - Statement
    George Szamuely: I think that the real threat is not so much Japan or China; the real threat is the United States. I think that the United States got it into its head following the end of the Cold War that its victory was due to its own superior military, superior political system and superior moral values.

    It believes it's entitled to total domination of the world. And to that end it has to make sure that it has the military powers on every continent to secure that dominance.

    Everything that Trump's doing, all of the withdrawals from the arms control agreements, the propaganda about "Russia does this and Russia does that, Russia is so wicked", all of that is just a part of the same thing, of trying to eliminate any possible rival to the US. And this is where the danger lies; I don't think it lies in China, India, Pakistan or any other minor nuclear power. It's a question of whether there's any way of restraining the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Syria Shot Down Over Third of Missiles Launched by Israel on Sept. 17 - Reports
    Russian Military Confirms Testing of Stealth Missiles During Large-Scale Drills
    Hamas Says Short-Term Truce With Israel Possible, But Keeps Missiles at Hand
    Tags:
    nuclear power, missile, INF treaty, Congress, John Bolton, Donald Trump, United States, Eastern Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse