18:49 GMT +321 October 2018
    The US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels

    EU Needs to End Domination of 'Unstable' US Military – French Politician

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - US latest surprise decision to quit a nuclear treaty with Russia reflects the need for France and Europe to stop being dominated militarily by Washington, a French politician Sebastien Cochard told Sputnik.

    "For France and Europe, this latest unilateral US move shows the urgency to walk away from being dominated by the unstable and overtly self-concerned US military command," Sebastien Cochard of France’s Debout la France (France Arise) party said.

    Cochard added that the decision, which may still get deadlocked in Congress, was another example of US foreign policy, which is "running from one trap to another."

    READ MORE: US Should Consider Consequences of Leaving Nuclear Arms Treaty — Berlin

    "The US pretends to enforce that they are the sole global power but they keep undermining, piece after piece, all the pillars on which their power is based," he said.

    The politician stressed further that a military alliance with the unilateralist United States does not make sense anymore and "France must walk away from the NATO integrated command as soon as possible and ask other EU and NATO Member States to choose their camp."

    He concluded that "an autonomous, pragmatic and strong deterrent force can be built in Europe based on the nuclear capacity of France."

    Russian and U.S. flags
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Kremlin: Russia Expects US Explanation on INF Treaty as Bolton Arrives in Moscow
    Cochard's statements come following an earlier announcement made by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that he would pull his country from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which banned ground-based medium-range nuclear missiles.

    The INF Treaty, a major arms control agreement, was signed by former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President Ronald Reagan back in 1987, when the Cold War between the two nations was still ongoing. The two sides agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles that have ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).

    Moscow and Washington decided that the treaty would have an unlimited duration and each side could terminate it by providing compelling evidence substantiating its decision.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

