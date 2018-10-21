Register
12:21 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters shout out slogans about boycott referendum on changing the country's name that would open the way for it to join NATO and the European Union in Skopje, Macedonia September 30, 2018

    Greece, N Macedonia "Have Started Talking" Despite "Identity Conflict" - Prof

    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 00

    Macedonia’s parliament has voted in favor of starting the process of changing the country’s name to North Macedonia. The move would allow the country to join NATO and the European Union. Its previous bids were blocked by Greece, which said that the republic’s current name implied territorial claims to a Greek province of the same name.

    Sputnik discussed Macedonia's name change with the University of Kent's International Conflict Analysis Professor Neophytos Loizides, who recently co-authored a book, "Mediating Power-Sharing: Devolution and Consociationalism in Deeply Divided Societies."

    Sputnik: What's your take with regard to this current news, it's obviously a historic moment in the country's history, isn't it?

    Neophytos Loizides: It is a historic moment, it's a historic moment for the region, we're not very used to peace processes, agreements, reconciliation succeeding in the Balkans. I think the bottom line is that two countries who have a very long historic identity conflict have found a way to start talking about it and found a way to start thinking about the future instead of the past.

    READ MORE: Greece to Host NATO Aviation Training Center in Peloponnese — Defense Minister

    Sputnik: How much support within the Albanian community does this particular change of name have? Is there any indifference towards the changing of the name? What's the current situation?

    Neophytos Loizides: The two main political parties representing the Albanians were in favor. Historically the Albanians were not so preoccupied with the name issue. It's mostly between what we usually refer to in the historiography as the Slav Macedonians and the Greek Macedonians that have the main conflict. The Albanian Macedonians were comfortable being called Albanian Macedonians, so it was a question between the ethnic Slav Macedonians versus the Greek Macedonians.

    In terms of the referendum, most of the data have shown that the support among Albanians, their participation in the referendum was around 40%. It showed that a lot of people didn't vote simply because of indifference. The normal orientation among Albanians is: let's decide to resolve this issue because that would allow us to join the European Union, we're going to have more opportunities to migrate to Europe with if we want to, we're going to have financial aid.

    So they were in favor in principal in terms of their representatives, and those who are representing them in the parliament also voted in favor of the constitutional change. The question, though, is whether this will essentially stay between the two main parties who are involved in the negotiations; that is the Greek Macedonians who claim their heritage from the province, versus the ethic Slav Macedonians who think that the name Macedonia belongs to them because of cultural reasons and because of the right to name themselves the way they prefer to.

    Sputnik: Can you explain to us a little bit about the significance this decision has for Greece?

    Neophytos Loizides: For Greece it is very important; it resolves a long-standing dispute, it allows Greece to turn the page and present itself as a peacemaker in the Balkans, the Greek geopolitical position becomes more valuable within the European Union. A lot of people would see this conflict as antagonistic between the West and East, between European Union and Russia. I don't agree necessarily with this dimension, I think it's important for two countries to come to resolve this dispute.

    READ MORE: NATO Chief Urges Greece to Ratify Name Change Deal of Former Yugoslav Republic

    It's not so much about geopolitics, and I think that the geopolitical aspect was slightly exaggerated in most analysis that have been made so far. I think it was a peace process driven by two (groups of) leaders; the leaders of Greece and the leaders of Northern Macedonia and essentially we ended up having something that was born out of the region successfully and for the benefit of everybody.

    Sputnik: There's a lot of commentators who are making assessments for how long it could take before Macedonia's bid to join NATO and the European Union are accepted following the name change, what are your particular thoughts on that specific question?

    Neophytos Loizides: Yeah, people a betting on when the arrangement, the final arrangements will be made. My expectation is sometime around January, but as you have seen from the vote, in the parliament we have a very marginal support for the constitutional amendment. A single MP or two MPs might be able to derail the whole process, so it is very fragile on the North Macedonian side.

    Soldiers take part in the NATO military exercise 'Iron Sword 2016' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Moscow Proposes NATO to Hold Talks on Avoiding Military Incidents
    At the same time in Greece we have a long-standing dispute between Tsipras and his main political allies, who have very explicitly said that they're against the agreement and they will never vote for it, so the question is whether the majority, the 2/3 majority will be maintained in Northern Macedonia and whether Tsipras, when he gets the opportunity to ratify the agreement, also gets also the support in parliament, most likely by members of other political parties who will come and support it, in addition to his own party.

    Sputnik: An interesting question with regard to the actual turnout of the voters, why did the Macedonian government decide to go ahead with constitutional change given and despite the fact that the earlier vote didn't get the necessary turnout of voters? It seems strange that the actual Macedonian public didn't want to actually turnout in volumes to actually put their point of view with regard to this vote, have you got a point of view on that as well?

    Neophytos Loizides: Exactly, it's very confusing, my bottom line is, as a social scientist, a political scientist, especially somebody coming from the UK, referendums are not very good decision mechanisms; they rarely give what most people would expect as a result, but more fundamentally I think the long-term interest of the country, of North Macedonia, will be served by this agreement, that's number one.

    The second is that the referendum was slightly inconclusive because it had more than 90% 'yes' support but then, as you have said, it didn't meet the 50% requirement to be valid, and what might happen in the meantime is probably new elections, where we might be able to see a renewed mandate or I believe that if those opposing the agreement feel that they're not consistent with decisions to change the constitution, not consistent with the will of the people, they can also themselves initiate a referendum and this time it will be binding, the only difference is that the 'yes' vote will abstain, so it will be the reversal of the constitutional rules, this time around.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO, Macedonia Launch Accession Talks as Skopje Gets Closer to Renaming Country
    At Least 3 NATO Soldiers Injured in Blast in East Afghanistan – Reports
    Chronicle of the Familiar: A History of NATO's Modern Jet Disasters
    Tags:
    NATO, Balkans, Greece, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse