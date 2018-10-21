Register
07:48 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stephen Hawking

    Hawking's Alarming Predictions Could Come True, But Not Now - Astronomer

    © NASA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On October 16 in the UK, a book published by Stephen Hawking posthumously went on sale, in which he predicts the appearance of a superman with modified DNA, as well as the extinction of people and their relocation to other planets. The work is called “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” and is a compilation of later scientist's articles and essays.

    In his book, Hawking, for example, predicted that one day, wealthy people would begin to change their DNA in order to improve the capabilities of their body. According to the scientist, the appearance of “supermen” will lead to the separation of ordinary people into a separate caste, which will subsequently disappear from the face of the Earth.

    Brazilian astronomer, physicist, and lecturer at the State University of Northern Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Souza, in a conversation with Sputnik Brazil, assured that Hawking's predictions can indeed become a reality.

    “This fear has always existed among those who work in this area. Azimov also talked about this, one of the best science fiction writers who discovered three well-known laws of robotics, which in the future would become mandatory for the creation of robots by humans. The first law stated that a robot cannot harm a person or allow a person to get into trouble. He must always stand guard for human life,” the physicist explained.

    Stephen Hawking
    © NASA
    'Shows His Limits:' Hawking's 'There's No God' Remark in Posthumous Book Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
    “Earth's resources are limited, and there may come a time when the harmful effects of [human activity] reach such a level that people's survival becomes an issue. Over the entire existence of our planet, this has already happened several times. Therefore, concerns about finding new places for humanity always exist, […] and if changes in DNA allow a person to survive in such a hostile atmosphere [of other planets], then a person may begin to inhabit these planets,” said Souza.

    Another concern for Hawking was the possibility of artificial intelligence, which over time could overtake humanity. Souza noted that this is indeed possible and cited the example of an experiment conducted by Facebook. Two robots were placed in the same chat room for communication and as a result of which they managed to create a new communication system with each other, based on a special code.

    “In fact, it is not known whether they really had the intelligence to make two-way communication and create their own communication system, or it was some kind of bug, and because of these doubts, the experiment was curtailed,” he added.

    Space
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Stephen Hawking's Final Warning: Superhumans With Altered DNA Will Conquer Earth
    Moreover, cases of independent functioning of robots exist in the modern world, Souza pointed out.

    “The artificial intelligence system is actually trying to reproduce our brain. […] The same mechanisms work in it [AI] as in our head. So all this is quite possible and at some point, they may begin to make autonomous decisions. […] Some robots are already doing this. For example, robots that move autonomously — when they meet a wall, they have to choose a route in order to go around it. And this decision is made based on what the robot sees. On its own,” the scientist said.

    Hawking's predictions really raise serious concerns. Nonetheless, Marcela Souza noted that they do form a picture of the future, but not an imminent one.

    “It is possible. But I am not saying that this will happen right now. This is a prospect for a distant future,” the scientist assured.

    Related:

    Stop By Any Time: Time Travelers Invited to Stephen Hawking’s Memorial Service
    Stephen Hawking Funeral in UK Honoring a ‘Legacy Will Live Forever'
    Brave New World: Hawking’s Legacy May Have Led Us to Other Universes
    Football Star Neymar Slammed Over Bizarre Tribute to Stephen Hawking
    Tags:
    Stephen Hawking, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse