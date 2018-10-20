Third Run? Wall Street Analyst Weighs Hillary Clinton's Chances

Hillary Clinton's aide Philippe Reines has dropped the hint that it’s not a "zero" chance that she could cross swords with Donald Trump in 2020 in a fight for the presidency. Speaking to Sputnik, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel outlined his vision on Clinton's potential motives to run and weighed her chances of winning.

It cannot be completely ruled out that Hillary Clinton will run for the presidency for the third time, the ex-Democratic nominee's close aide Philippe Reines told Politico. "She is smarter than most, tougher than most, she could raise money easier than most, and it was an absolute fight to the death," Reines claimed.

Sputnik reached out to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, asking him to share his views on whether Hillary Clinton would throw her hat in the ring after the resounding defeat in 2016 and whether any wealthy donor would throw his weight behind her. There is yet another problem — the Clinton Foundation, called by Ortel "the largest unprosecuted charity fraud ever."

Sputnik: What's your take on reports that Hillary Clinton could be a candidate for the presidency in 2020? What's behind it, in your opinion?

Charles Ortel: The Clinton family appears to look at life through "political" lenses — announcing that Hillary may run again affords the family the possibility of defending against attacks that should come concerning illegal organization and operation of many "charities," "pay-for-play" corruption, obstruction of justice, and other felony crimes, by asserting these potential allegations are "political retribution."

READ MORE: Trump 'Preparing Prosecution of Corrupt Deep State Actors — Analyst'

Sputnik: Is it possible Hillary Clinton will really kick off a new election campaign in 2020, regardless of the ongoing reviewing of her email scandal and charity controversy?

Charles Ortel: In January 2007, Hillary announced her first bid for the Democratic nomination to be America's president. In April 2015, she announced her second attempt. To put each candidacy together, she and her advisors likely spent many months (even years) planning ahead.

© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle No One Has Ever Been as Sloppy as Clinton While Handling US Top Secrets – Writer

While it is possible she may announce a 2020 bid earlier than she announced her 2008 bid (before January 20, 2019), I doubt she will announce before November 15, 2018, a key date. The main "charity" operated by the Clinton family — Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation — and all other charities that have a December 31 year-end must file complete and truthful returns with taxing authorities (federal, state, and foreign) not later than November 15, 2018 for calendar year 2017. To be complete, these returns (involving most Clinton charities) must include financial statements prepared using strict accounting principles mandated for use within the United States of America that are independently assessed ("audited") by professionally certified accounting firms.

As I explain in numerous interviews, I do not believe the Clinton charities can file truthful and audited 2017 returns with taxing authorities without amending numerous previously filed returns. I also believe that publicly filed materials remain false and materially misleading while the Clinton charities are soliciting donations — this is a serious set of felony crimes that should be prosecuted in many legal jurisdictions, inside and outside the United States of America.

Sputnik: If she runs, will any prominent liberal sponsors risk investing in her campaign? What are her chances?

Charles Ortel: George Soros seems determined to sow chaos and install intolerant, pro-globalist regimes across the world. As he has done in the past, he may well decide to provide direct and indirect financial support and other resources to the Clinton cause. Others who are threatened by President Trump's promises to "Drain the Swamp" could also decide to continue financing Hillary Clinton's dreams.

So long as President Trump holds on to his job, and so long as Republicans control the Senate, plans to Drain the Swamp are likely to move faster than efforts by [the] Clintons to blunt investigations into their alleged criminal activities. Donating money to her political aspirations while Clinton charities and past donors to Clinton charities remain under investigation seems a risky thing to consider doing.

READ MORE: Why the Fall of the House of Clinton May Trigger Domino Effect Worldwide

© AP Photo / Julio Cortez New Clinton Foundation Probe Sends Alarming Signal to Foreign Gov'ts – Analyst

In the US, the types of charities that the Clintons operate (501(c)(3) "public charities") are barred from partisan political activities. That said, wealthy patrons across the political spectrum push the limits of applicable laws and regulations and use the resources (money and personnel) of charities to support and advance political efforts. Because the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] and state taxing authorities are stretched thin, and because many employees in these organizations are partisans themselves, obvious abuses seen in the examples of the Clinton charities, and in massive financial support for these questionable entities by supposedly sophisticated donors (Gates Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and many others) remain, as yet, unprosecuted.

The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.