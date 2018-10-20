Campaigner on UK PM May: 'She's Not a Negotiator, She’s Just Been an Appeaser'

Another day, another worrying Brexit report from the remain camp, who argue that a no deal scenario could see severe food shortages. Sputnik spoke with Bob Lister; political campaigner to find out if this really the case.

Sputnik: There have been some reports today that a no deal Brexit could cause severe food shortages; is this just scaremongering?

Bob Lister: It’s scaremongering. In the same way they say that we’ll be short of medicines, but actually sell more medicines and drugs to the EU than they sell to us.

We should be self-sufficient in many areas; the EU has been giving us our money back as a rebate and telling us how we spend it in farming. People like Heseltine get millions as big land owners for growing poppies or flowers, and keeping their land not producing anything.

Clearly we can decide to be more self-sufficient. We’ve got plenty of dairy cows, we have plenty of milk, plenty of lamb in Wales, and we can be more self-sufficient as we used to be. We’ve been pushed by the EU to buy products from France and elsewhere, but not to grow products ourselves; which is crazy.

Bob Lister: We have to be very careful. The last thing we want to do is de-stabilise the country, so that we would end up with a Labour government, which would be a bigger disaster than we’ve currently got. She needs to bow out of the negotiations and let either Dominic Raab, or bring in business people like Lord Digby Jones and people like that to be involved, who are proper negotiators.

She is not a negotiator; she’s just been an appeaser. Whatever the EU have said that they want, she has said ok. She jumps as high as possible to agree with them and to do what they say.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.