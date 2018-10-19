Register
21:06 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter app on a mobile phone

    Amid Mainstream Hysteria, Twitter Troll Trove Shows Little Evidence of Meddling

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 01

    On October 17, Twitter released an archive of over ten million tweets posted by 3,841 accounts affiliated with the Internet Research Agency, the Russian 'troll farm' that has been relentlessly accused by Western journalists and politicians of waging an 'influence campaign' during the 2016 US Presidential election in support of Donald Trump.

    In an official statement accompanying the data dump, the social media giant said it was disclosing the "full, comprehensive archive" of tweets and media "connected with previously disclosed, potentially state-backed operations" on its platform.

    Prior releases provoked much comment and analysis, but also controversy — several accounts widely described as ‘bots' turned out to be real people, their baffled and scandalized owners taking to the airwaves to make their authenticity, and the authenticity of their opinions, clear. This time, Twitter has "high confidence" the named accounts are bots or ‘trolls' — fake personas concocted and managed by real people.

    An example of some of the media shared by an alleged Russian troll account
    An example of some of the media shared by an alleged Russian troll account

    Whether Twitter's certainty is apt this time round remains yet unclear, given several accounts provided published little in the way of political content, instead favoring comedic memes, tweets about preparing for a night out on the town, or screenshots of their favorite US sitcoms, such as Friends. Quite what impact such activities could've had — or could've been intended to have — on the US political process is unclear, but perhaps further analysis will unfurl a hidden agenda.

    Who's Influencing Who?

    Moreover, if the accounts were involved in an attempt to influence US politics, their tweets are somewhat baffling — the vast bulk posted by the offending accounts were in Russian, and as less than a million US citizens speak the language, it's fair to say no Americans were influenced by these activities, and indeed that wasn't the intention of the tweeters in question.

    This leaves open the question of what the posters were trying to achieve — although on the basis of the tweets Sputnik has seen so far, it may well have simply been a cynical attempt to drive traffic to certain websites, in order to reap advertising revenue.

    The Atlantic Council's Analysis of Troll Tweet Language © Atlantic Council 2018
    The Atlantic Council's Analysis of Troll Tweet Language © Atlantic Council 2018
    There is much elsewhere to support the notion these accounts' activities amounted to opportunistic ‘clickbait' efforts — their tweeting seemingly spiked during and after major events, with trending hashtags bookending often unrelated posts, or politically charged messages accompanied by a shortened link to a third-party website. By piggybacking off anti-Islam or Euroskeptic hashtags, account owners presumably sought to drive traffic elsewhere.

    An example of some of the media shared by an alleged Russian troll account
    An example of some of the media shared by an alleged Russian troll account

    Irreducible Complacency

    This lack of apparent overriding objective is palpably divorced from initial claims of a concerted effort to achieve specific results — such as the election of Donald Trump — but the mainstream media seemingly remains undeterred, as the flurry of alarmist articles that have circulated in the wake of the data dump surely attests. Look past the headlines, however, and accompanying articles are scant on information and discussion, leaving readers in search of said proof wanting. For this glaring deficit, major news outlets can perhaps be forgiven — the data amounts to several hundred gigabytes, and it will surely take a vast army of journalists considerable time to wade through and analyze the full cache.

    Nonetheless, the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Lab was given a headstart, with Twitter providing the organization's data scientists an advance look at the trove "in an effort to promote shared understanding of the vulnerabilities exploited by various types on online influence operations, as well as social media's role in democracy".

    Many articles cite the Council's analysis, authored by Ben Nimmo, in justification of their paranoid headlines — but while the Lab's superficial updated conclusion is that troll accounts were intended to divide online communities and exploit polarization and division in society proper, a review of the organization's detective work suggests journalists haven't taken the time to actually read that article either. After all, the piece concludes the "troll operations do not appear to have had significant influence on public debate", "there is no evidence to suggest they triggered large-scale changes in political behavior", and the accounts' activities "had little to no discernible impact on the target populations' political behavior".

    Atlantic Council
    © Flickr / Atlantic Council
    Atlantic Council

    Nimmo concludes the article by despairing of the difficulty of identifying future foreign influence operations, given trolls "use exactly the techniques which drive genuine online activism and engagement", making it "much harder to separate them out from genuine users". Nonetheless, Twitter avowedly remains committed to "proactively combat[ing] nefarious attempts to undermine" its integrity, and neutralizing such efforts as "quickly and robustly as technically possible".

    Given Nimmo himself concedes the activities of alleged troll accounts had "little or no impact" whatsoever, with their ‘operations' "washed away in the firehose of Twitter", it's highly questionable if it's worth undertaking any effort at all.

    Despite the paltry yield of information so far, Sputnik journalists will continue analyzing the released data, and report in weeks to come on their findings — if indeed findings are actually forthcoming.

    Related:

    Twitter Data Release: There’s Really a Storm in a Teacup Over This - Scholar
    Media Rush to Ponder Alleged Russian Collusion as Twitter Releases 'Troll' Posts
    Twitter in Disgust as Clinton Compares Russia's Alleged Meddling to 9/11 Attacks
    Twitter Suspends 4,000 Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia – CEO
    Tags:
    trolls, anti-Russian propaganda, propaganda, Twitter, Atlantic Council, Twitter, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse