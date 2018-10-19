Register
14:46 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Afghan Conflict to Continue Until Foreign Troops Withdrawn – Party Leader

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HERAT (Sputnik) - The armed conflict in Afghanistan will go on for as long as foreign states maintain their military presence in the country, Mohammad Ismail Khan, a prominent Afghan politician and the leader of Jamiat-e Islami party, told Sputnik.

    "Anybody who is familiar with the history of Afghanistan knows that other nations have always fought on our territory…. For this reason, Afghanistan has never been a prosperous country. The history has shown that the longer foreign troops are present in Afghanistan, the longer the war persists. Our people will always fight for their independence," the politician said.

    READ MORE: Two US Citizens Wounded in Shooting at Afghan-NATO Meeting — Reports

    Khan stressed that the only way to end the conflict was "national conciliation," with the government elected by the people and not appointed from the outside.

    "Other states should not interfere in our political processes," the politician added.

    Commenting on the opinion, previously voiced by several Afghan politicians, that Kabul would not be able to achieve stability in the country without help from world powers such as the United States or Russia, Khan said that he did not fully share this view.

    "I can't say I agree completely. The war is waged between Afghans and it is Afghans who get killed. Also, we see that the United States maintains a presence here and Russia does not like it. Both countries can put an end to the bloodshed if they want to, but this war is not theirs. A certain role also belongs to Pakistan, which trains militants and sends them directly to Afghanistan," Khan said.

    Representative Mike Pompeo pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination to head the CIA on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Pompeo Decries Deadly Attack on Afghan Senior Officials in Southern Kandahar Province
    In October 2001, the United States invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the right to collective self-defense, and launched a counterterrorism military operation in Afghanistan, citing the involvement of the radical Taliban movement, which operates in the country, in the 9/11 attack as a pretext. Shortly afterward, the United Nations mandated a 5,000-strong International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) to be deployed around Kabul.

    In August 2003, NATO assumed command and gradually expanded the mission's reach to around 50,000 troops across Afghanistan. The alliance withdrew its combat contingent in 2014, replacing it with a non-combat Resolute Support Mission to support the Afghan security forces and institutions. There are about 16,000 NATO troops in the mission.

    READ MORE: US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Meets With Taliban Officials in Doha — Report

    Afghanistan has for decades been a conflict zone, with the government fighting various extremist and terrorist groups. The situation has been exacerbated over the past years after the Khorasan branch of the Daesh* terrorist group, banned in Russia) established a foothold in the country.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Mohammad Ismail Khan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as IS/ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group banned in Russia

    Related:

    At Least 3 NATO Soldiers Injured in Blast in East Afghanistan – Reports
    Five Czech Soldiers Injured Near US Bagram Base in Afghanistan
    Two US Citizens Wounded in Shooting at Afghan-NATO Meeting - Reports
    Pompeo Decries Deadly Attack on Afghan Senior Officials in Kandahar Province
    Tags:
    War in Afghanistan, NATO, Daesh, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse