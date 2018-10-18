Register
21:43 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil production in cities of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug

    ‘If You Can Access Cheaper Energy You’re in a Competitive Position’ - Strategist

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The World Economic Forum’s annual global survey has put the US economy at the top of its competitiveness rating for the first time since 2008. According to the annual Global Competitiveness report, the US has received a score of 85.6 out of 100 due to its entrepreneurial culture, strong labor market and financial system.

    Sputnik has discussed the state of US economy with Marc Ostwald, a Global Strategist at ADM Investor Services.

    Sputnik: What's your take on the new competitiveness rating for the US economy? And to what extent do you this rating which is quite high for the US compared to previous years has changed due to the fact that they have also changed their methodology?

    Marc Ostwald: I think to a certain extent the change in methodology is responsible, but I think it also reflects the cumulative benefits of the boom in the oil industry. I think people think of it as well, that gives them cheaper oil, which has definitely helped because most businesses have somewhere along the line some form of energy component which is a key costing component.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at The Economic Club of Chicago, appears on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US Economic Confidence Sees Upsurge as Unemployment Plunges to 49-Year Low
    So, if you can actually access cheaper energy you're clearly in a more competitive position. There's no question about that. I think, though, what is a less seen and less reported on that front, is the fact that what you've seen is, particularly in the manufacturing sector which is the other booming sector in the United States, a lot of small businesses emerge around a lot of the big shale oil producing areas.

    Businesses which had previously been considered uncompetitive but because they can access cheap energy they've been innovating a lot and per se disrupting; and so this all feeds in the long run, but it's a very long run process one has to say.

    This isn't something that necessarily happens from one year to the next. The whole industry needs to evolve and then people need to see how they can take advantage of it and that's what's actually happened in the US and so one has to give credit.

    READ MORE: Turkey Agrees to Free US Pastor in Exchange for Economic Benefits — Reports

    Sputnik: To what extent do these ratings normally coincide with a country's performance for the year?

    Marc Ostwald: If one looks at the US economy, it is traveling at a very healthy speed. I wouldn't say it has necessarily anything to do with Donald Trump. It is more a cumulative impact of things like they were one of the first countries to ensure after the global financial crisis that the banking sector reconciled its balance sheets, which is exactly what the euros and banks didn't do and which is why they're still struggling.

    So it's definitely partly reflective of the strength of the US economy at the moment, as you see it in any measure you care to think of; GDP, very low unemployment. What's going on with wages I think is a different issue, it is far more complicated.

    READ MORE: EU Blocking Statute, SPV Can Derail US Sanctions on Iran — Economist

    Sputnik: How likely is the trade spat between the US and China and overall Trump's protectionist and very aggressive policies; how are they likely to affect the competitiveness of the US and also of China in the future?

    Marc Ostwald: I think it really depends. There's a couple of aspects to this. First of all, it's not particularly just between the US and China. I think the other ones were the EU with other Asian countries, notably Japan, are really more to do with the specifics of bilateral trade.

    With China, this is about the leadership of the global economy and this is what is called a Thucydides Trap, where you get a new economy emerging, or a new economic power emerging and it threatens to displace the other one. So it goes way beyond just things which have to do with trade.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    China Won't Try Influencing US Election But Could Use Economic Power - Scholars
    How does it impact in the long run? It depends on how far along it escalates. Really the key aspects to it are how much does it do damage to supply chains and how much does it disrupt via countermeasures the economy, which it basically started off at the moment in the US. Really all you're seeing thus far, and the picture will evolve as the next 18 months go on, is the damage it is doing to the agricultural sector.

    You've seen it already. Food feed trade volumes down almost 15% in July and August, okay, they were slightly bloated in May and June thanks to people trying to beat the tariffs imposition, but that's where it hurts and this is where it's also going to hurt Donald Trump; because if you actually have a look at the agricultural areas where it's hurting most, it is precisely in his strongholds politically.

    READ MORE: China Faces 'Alarming' Local Government Debt Amid Mounting Trade War With US

    Sputnik: US officials have actually talked about their intentions to negotiate separate trade deals with the EU, the UK and Japan. Japan is actually also quite high on that list of competitiveness ratings. How difficult would it be to negotiate trade deals with all those countries separately and what kind of difficulties do you see in doing that?

    Marc Ostwald: Well, the first difficulty is going to get everyone to agree to this currency clause; non-manipulation of currency clauses, which isn't exactly new. We've had this in now for about three years at every G20 meeting, that all the G20 countries agree that they won't manipulate their currencies. They still go on, Sweden probably being the worst manipulator of its currency. For the bigger blocs, the question is who is the arbiter of who is manipulating their currency? Is it just the US Treasury's controller of currency or is it much more bilateral?

    Money
    CC0 / Pixabay
    G20 Finance Heads Warn Trade Wars to Dumpen Global Growth – Russian Central Bank
    Secondly, there are a lot of complications. We've seen trying to sort the trade deal out with the EU as much as Donald Trump didn't like the idea of what was originally being negotiated under Obama, there are a lot of countries in the EU which actually didn't like it, and particularly, with the EU there are a lot of complications.

    With the UK, it really depends on what is negotiated with the EU, above all, in terms of adherence to EU rules; what one would call non-tariff measures, so regulatory measures; and I think in a lot of cases it is about the regulation.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Marc Ostwald and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Economic Risks; Bolsonaro Election Effect: Trump Pushes Stop-and-Frisk
    Economy Ministry: Russia Ready to Replace US As Importer to China Amid Trade War
    US Economic Confidence Sees Upsurge as Unemployment Plunges to 49-Year Low
    Academic Economist on USMCA: 'Few Americans Will Be Able to Feel a Difference'
    Tags:
    economic growth, tariffs, economy, European Union, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse