Register
09:56 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beer is presented at the opening day of the Gruene Woche (Green Week) agricultural fair in Berlin on January 15, 2016

    Climate Change Economics Professor Explains if Future Without Beer Is Real

    © AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a climate change is set to leave those with a taste for beer thirsty in coming decades as it shrinks yields of barley, the grain used to make the world’s most popular alcoholic drink. Sputnik spoke to Dabo Guan, Professor in Climate Change Economics from School of International Development, University of East Anglia about this story.

    Sputnik: Climate change is set to leave those with a taste for beer thirsty in coming decades as it shrinks yields of barley, the top grain used to make the world’s most popular alcoholic drink. How significant is this?

    Dabo Guan: Under the future of climate change, the frequent extreme weather events will happen more frequently, for example droughts and extreme heat will hit us every 2-3 years. Under severe drought, the global barley production is going to decrease along with all crops. Our research focuses on the beer and barley is one of the major in making beers and the barley is very sensitive to draught and heat stress. That would result in 17% reduction in barley if a future draught happened to us.

    Beer
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Hot Planet, No Cold Ones? Climate Change Could Cause Beer Shortage - Study
    Sputnik: Could we see a future without beer?

    Dabo Guan: Yes, but more importantly the price of beer is going to increase. The price of beer in some small countries like European countries like Ireland and Czech Republic, the price is going to change a lot e.g. in Ireland, the price per bottle of beer (500ml) will shoot up from $2.5 to almost $5. In Poland and Czech Republic, their price is going to shoot up from 70 cents per bottle to $3.5 dollars per bottle. This is going to see a significant decline in consumption for the beer industry.

    Sputnik: In response to these changes, could we see future drinks being introduced in the market?

    Dabo Guan: That might be possible and I think some of the big beer companies are trying to produce a draught resistant barley but what I’m really advocating here is that when one of the really extreme effects of climate change happen lot of the poorer population they will need to fight for food securities. In western countries we will suffer the least in terms of the impacts of climate change but our life style and quality of life may decline.  If we really want to have the option to have a few pints of beers when we watch the football next time we need to mitigate emissions together. Everyone needs to work together to reduce climate change emissions.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Polish Brewery That Created Vagina Beer: We Plan Variety of BDSM-Series Drinks
    'Will You Marry Me?' Lady Drinks Beer Out of Dead Fish (VIDEO)
    Beer to the Rescue: Deliverymen Prevent Man From Committing Suicide - Reports
    World Cup: Building International Bridges and Beer Towers in Nizhny Novgorod
    Tags:
    alcohol, climate change, beer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse