Register
05:20 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Army helicopter sprays Agent Orange over Vietnamese fields.

    Despite US Agent Orange Cleanup in Vietnam, Compensation Vow Still ‘Unfulfilled’

    Public Domain
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis toured Bien Hoa Air Base outside Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Wednesday, once a US airfield during the Vietnam War, but now best known for being one of the hot spots where Agent Orange was sprayed, and to which the US has now returned, decades later, to help remediate.

    U.S. machine gunner Spc. 4 James R. Pointer, left, of Cedartown, Ga., and Pfc. Herald Spracklen of Effingham, Ill., peer from the brush of an overgrown rubber plantation near the Special Forces camp at Bu Dop during a half hour firefight, Dec. 5, 1967
    © AP Photo / Horst Faas
    How Distorted Intelligence Dragged US Into Vietnam War 53 Years Ago
    More than four decades have passed since the US fought a major war in Vietnam from 1965 to 1973 to stop the country from uniting under communist leadership. That war cost the lives of about 2.5 million people in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, plus fallen US soldiers, and it left deep scars on the three Southeast Asian countries, where the US not only dropped several times the number of bombs used in all of World War II but also sprayed 19 million gallons of the chemical defoliant Agent Orange, exposing millions to a toxic weed killer that causes genetic deformities and permanently poisons the land on which it falls. The US mission nonetheless failed, and the US' puppet South Vietnamese government fell in 1975 as the country reunited under the communist government in Hanoi.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke with Paul Cox, a Vietnam veteran and a member of Veterans for Peace, who focuses on advocating for compensation for victims of Agent Orange, and Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild, about Mattis' visit to Vietnam and the legacy of Agent Orange in the socialist country.

    ​Cox called Mattis' trip "the next step in [the US] finally stepping up in involving itself in trying to mitigate, to some degree, problems left over by the spraying of 19 million gallons of herbicides over one-eighth of South Vietnam, parts of southern Laos and eastern Cambodia over a 10-year period: ‘61 to ‘71," during which time about 3 million Vietnamese and thousands of US and allied soldiers were exposed to Agent Orange. He noted that for many years, the US government denied there was a problem and later also "denied responsibility for the environmental damage and the damage to people's health in Vietnam and in the US with US veterans."

    Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen 18 kilometers (11 miles) away from the Philippine-claimed Thitu Island off the disputed South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Vietnam Slams China's Missile Systems Redeployment at Disputed Islands - Hanoi

    Then in 2012, an agreement was reached between the US Agency for International Development and the Vietnamese government to begin the cleanup of Danang Airport. That project was completed about a year ago at the cost of $110 million, PBS reported.

    The aim of spraying the chemical, produced by Dow Chemical and Monsanto, along with dozens of other companies, was to defoliate the jungles around important bases and along roads, eliminating the ability of National Liberation Front insurgents and North Vietnamese Army soldiers to ambush US and South Vietnamese soldiers and to hide their men and equipment.

    A napalm strike erupts in a fireball near U.S. troops on patrol in South Vietnam, 1966 during the Vietnam War
    © AP Photo /
    US Releases Horrific Footage of Vietnam War Air Raids Amid Trump's Asia Trip

    Cox noted that in 1965, Dow held a conference of all the Agent Orange-manufacturing companies regarding their findings about health problems caused by exposure to dioxin, a major component of the chemical that Cohn called "one of the most dangerous chemicals known to humankind," but ultimately concluded that they were indifferent to its effects on humans or the environment, and pressed ahead with its manufacture. Cohn noted the use of dioxin only stopped when the results of this study were leaked.

    Then in August 2018, a California court ordered Monsanto to pay a man dying of cancer close to $290 million after finding that the company's weed killer Roundup gave him the disease. Vietnam's Foreign Ministry soon followed up with a renewed demand for payment by Monsanto and other producers of Agent Orange for the damages caused by the chemical to their country, Sputnik reported.

    Cohn noted that the US wants to have a good relationship with Vietnam, and thus Mattis is "spotlighting the US commitment to clean up the Bien Hoa Air Base, which was made during the Obama administration." Aside from Danang and Bien Hoa, "there are 26 other hot spots around Vietnam which have been poisoned."

    The Bien Hoa project is projected to take 10 years and cost $390 million, Al Jazeera reported.

    A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch in front of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after its arrival at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kham
    US Carrier Visits Port in Vietnam for First Time Since War Ended 40 Years Ago

    Cohn noted that in the 1973 Paris Peace Accords, which formally ended the war between the US and Vietnam, the Richard Nixon administration promised the Vietnamese $3 billion in compensation and postwar reconstruction costs. "That promise remains unfulfilled," she said.

    Both Vietnamese and American people exposed to Agent Orange continue to give birth to babies with birth defects and experience exotic forms of cancer. While the US government has provided medical benefits to soldiers exposed to dioxin who display the effects of that exposure, "the US government does not recognize the Vietnamese, and the US government, while it's going to clean up Danang and Bien Hoa, is not going to give a nickel's worth of compensation to the 4.8 million Vietnamese who were exposed and have health problems," Cox said, noting that about 10 percent of those are children born years after the fact to parents who were exposed.

    Related:

    US General Wanted to Nuke Vietnam, Secret Docs Show
    People Miraculously Escape Death After Flood Destroys Bridge in Vietnam
    Is Yemen The Saudis’ Vietnam?
    It's Alive! WATCH Mysterious Creature With Tentacles Washed Ashore in Vietnam
    Floods in Vietnam Leave at Least 10 Dead, 12 Missing – Reports
    Tags:
    cleanup, cancer, chemical exposure, Agent Orange, Loud and Clear, James Mattis, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse