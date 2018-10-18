Register
06:50 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018.

    'We Need Prime Minister That Will Stand Up for Global Britain', MEP Says

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Wednesday, EU leaders and UK Prime Minister Theresa May convened a two-day summit dedicated to pressing issues, including the Brexit talks. Sputnik spoke to Janice Atkinson, the independent member of European Parliament, about ongoing developments.

    Sputnik: Once again EU talks have collapsed meaning Prime Minister Theresa May is now facing the very real prospect of no deal being reached by Wednesday's deadline. Is this it then Keith… Is a no deal pretty much certain then?

    Janice Atkinson: I think we've got to go back to Sunday when in a seemingly humiliating trip by Dominic Raab he ran over to Brussels for a one hour meeting. It was seen at the time as a last ditch attempt of securing a done deal to be announced on Monday, however, the EU negotiators were quite astonished by British intransigence over thinking the Brexit withdrawal bill with a trade deal and that contributed to the tensions and that's, apparently, why we've got the stalemate we have. It was an interesting twist to the story and quite underreported really.

    Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    EU Parliament Might Vote Against Brexit Deal If Irish Border Issue Not Settled
    My question to Mrs. May is I mean I thought maybe she was growing a pair of balls and preparing for a no deal… maybe she's telling the EU what we want via Dominic Raab… So then she went to the House of Commons yesterday and built up my hopes and many other Brexitiers and when she delivered her speech yesterday what did she sell them? It just sounded like snake oil. She said nothing and couldn't even explain the end date to the backstop-backstop, and she had a very embarrassing performance which ended with no side backing her.

    READ MORE: Leaders of EU27 Note Lack of Progress in Brexit Talks — Source

    When she goes to Brussels tomorrow and interestingly I'm in Brussels tomorrow as well, what she's up against is her own civil servants briefing against what the country wants so maybe she's backing the likes of Olly Robins. We've seen a flow of senior UK figures like Tony Blair, John Major, Vince Cable, Sturgeon, the Welsh Nationalists and even Sinn Fein of all people, as seen to be selling out the UK… Olly Robins and they have been telling Barnier to hold your nerve, we'll get another vote, May isn't strong — she'll cave in so it's in the EU's interest to listen and act on their advice which is why they're being so strong.

    I don't know what the outcome of tomorrow's meeting is but maybe May is cahoots with Barnier and Robbins and he's been sent over there to deliver her message. We really don't know. Nobody has ever known the real truth of where this prime minister stands.

    Sputnik: The Irish border issue remains the sticking point, with failure to agree on measures to prevent a hard border has thrown the timetable for reaching a Brexit deal into serious doubt. What approach should Britain take to deal with this problem?

    Janice Atkinson: There's never been a hard border! We have different taxes, different customs arrangements etc. so I don't understand why this is such an issue, we have explained to people there are differences between the UK, Northern Ireland and Ireland, and there is very simple to this which is explained in the Canada+ deal, which I would prefer going forward. There are very easy ways which we can do this; electronically where we have a trusted trader scheme whereby checks are made periodically like rest of the world's trade. This is a political problem — nasty pernicious problem that the EU are playing to their advantage and it seems to me it's the only advantage they've got and Mrs May isn't addressing these issues. There are plenty of papers out there produced by ‘Facts for EU' and also David Campbell Bannerman, who's been at the head of this, which I think now David Davies and his assistant Steve Baker are all pushing. Even people like me, who might be described as a hard brexitier, who would walk away tomorrow with WTO rules because I prefer to be an offshore Singapore — that's what they fear the most. There really is no problem with Northern Ireland.

    Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox speaks during the plenary session of the UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) 2018 at the Institute of Civil Engineers in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Trade Secretary Says Britain Will Need Longer Post-Brexit Transition Period Amid N Ireland Border Deadlock
    READ MORE: Irish Party Slams EU for Using Border Issue 'As Weapon' to Sabotage Brexit

    Sputnik: For weeks now we've been looking at what effect Brexit will have on the prime minister's legacy. What effect will this have on her personal legacy and position in the party and moreover the commons?

    Janice Atkinson: We don't know what she stands for. We never knew — even as Prime Minister and when she finally goes it will still be we never knew what she stood for. She will go down in history as ‘worst prime minister' — even worse than John Major and that's saying something. We need a Prime Minister that will stand up for global Britain and give us a vision of where we can be. Whether it's Boris or Jacob Rees-Mogg or somebody else coming through, they need to give us a vision which is something we are sadly missing at the moment.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Dutch King Willem-Alexander Blasts Brexit Ahead of UK State Visit
    If 2nd Brexit Referendum Takes Place, This is How It's Gonna Go Down
    Business Ace Up Germany's Sleeve for British-Style Companies After Brexit
    Tags:
    issues, Prime Minister, talks, Brexit, Janice Atkinson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse