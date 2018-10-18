Register
    Honduran migrants board trucks sending them back to Honduras, after they crossed the border into Guatemala illegally in their bid to reach the U.S., in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 17, 2018.

    ‘No Sovereignty': Central American Nations Buckle Under Trump's Aid Threats

    The decision by some Central American nations to prevent migrants from crossing the US-Mexico border over fears of US economic aid being cut off illustrates that there's "no sovereignty" in the region, Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, told Sputnik.

    US President Donald Trump tweeted the news earlier this week that Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador had been told economic aid would be withheld should citizens of their respective countries or others be allowed to pass through their territory in an attempt to make it to the US-Mexico border.

    ​In a follow-up tweet, POTUS stated that if any migrants illegally cross over, they "will be arrested and detained, prior to being sent back to their country." Trump's tweets were in response to recent reports that a migrant caravan was traveling from Honduras, transporting more than 1,600 people.

    ​Gutierrez told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday that Trump's response to the issue was entirely misplaced, since offering more aid to Central American countries would actually prevent individuals from wanting to look for work in the US.

    "As we have said time and time again, the Donald Trump administration is totally unfocused on why we have mass migration coming to the United States and to the developed economies of the world," he told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico April 29, 2018
    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    Caravan of Migrants Reach US Border, Temporarily Rejected by Patrol

    "[It] has everything to do with the economic situation in their countries of origin."

    Though a percentage of those leaving from their home countries are doing so as a result of gang violence in Central America, Gutierrez noted that the Trump administration has repeatedly failed to react appropriately.

    "They try to blackmail these weak and puppet government nations of Central America, specifically, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, with a cutoff of economic aid — the very thing that the United States should be thinking in terms of expanding to fuel economic development in those poor nations so that their populations wouldn't have to have a dire need to come to America," he stressed to Becker.

    The Honduran Security Ministry announced on Tuesday that Bartolo Fuentes, an organizer of a migrant caravan, had been detained in neighboring Guatemala because he failed to comply with that country's immigration rules.

    Additionally, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez issued a public address, urging citizens to not join the caravan efforts, according to Reuters. Hernandez also indicated that some Hondurans had returned home, but failed to offer an estimate on how many did so.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
    Honduras Demands Respect After Trump's Threats Over Migrant 'Caravan'

    Gutierrez told Kiriakou that by heeding Trump's threats, the Central American nations had shown that "there is absolutely no sovereignty by these supposed independent nations."

    "They're doing everything that the Donald Trump administration is telling them to do," he said.

    According to The Hill, in fiscal year 2017 the US gave some $175 million in aid to Honduras, $248 million to Guatemala and $115 million to El Salvador.

