Russia’s Increasing Influence Isn't a Threat – West’s Attitude is – Scholar

Sputnik: What is your take on the inclusion of Russia into the UK Global Strategic Trends report?
Rodney Atkinson: Well, I think the report in a sense is looking reasonably objectively to where flashpoints are but, of course, most of these flashpoints have been created by the West and the European Union, and Britain and Washington. After all, Russia does have a legitimate role as a property owner in the Arctic. That's one area, the reaction in the Middle East is a reaction to the Western stirred-up Arab Spring which brought chaos and, indeed, you can see in Syria how the Russian intervention has been positive rather than negative in a sense of bringing more peace and security to Syria.
Sputnik: The report does particularly look at Russia's attempt to push for a multipolar order, why is that such a big problem for London?
Rodney Atkinson: Well, I think it's an irrational reaction to the rebouncing of an economic power in the world; because, obviously, there will be more multipolar orders than there have been in the past and because we have become, in London, part of the European, German-Europe logic of expansion eastwards by the European Union and the accompaniment of that expansion by NATO bases; plus the fact that we are apparently following, even though Mr. Trump is in theory not doing so, the US neocon Russophobia, and we have assumed that any increasing influence by Russia is something which would be a threat to the West.
On the contrary, I would say that it is the West's attitude to Russia which is the biggest threat to the West.
Sputnik: What do you make of the UK's condemnation of Russia at a time when it has its own significant domestic problems varying from Brexit to terrorism?
Rodney Atkinson: Yes, of course, the Skripal affair has not helped matters and that must be resolved and cleared up. But I think there are elements in the Foreign Office that think at the moment that being anti-Russian helps to get a better Brexit deal because we are presumably following the lead of France and Germany, but in fact I think that they're probably wrong with that because there are signs that both of those countries are going behind the UK's back in Russian matters.
Sputnik: What goals do you think that London is trying to reach really with this report and with the mood of this report really?
Rodney Atkinson: Well, I think it's just trying to plan the future on the basis of the present, but I don't think the present antagonism and Russophobia, and attempts to engage aggressively on a worldwide basis are the answer; and as to whether this is going to continue in the future it's difficult to see the West and the UK, in particular, seeking out de-escalation around the world. I mean there are plenty of ways in which that could be done.
