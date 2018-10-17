In China New Debts Are Used to Cover Old Debts - Scholar

Sputnik has discussed China's debt with Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior adviser for international affairs at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute in Kuala Lumpur.
Sputnik: What impact does this amount of debt have on the Chinese economy?
In the Chinese context very often, over the past, let's say, 10 years or so these high level of debts have been reported; but the Chinese economy instead has been going from strength to strength. I think that is primarily because, while China is still very much a corporatist state, sometimes the banks, the various financial institutions they could be ordered to, for example, to forgive some of these debts or to provide even more debt financing.
READ MORE: Indian Court Grants Russia's VTB Capital-Backed Numetal to Bid for Essar Steel
So in the meantime, the economy grows. In Chinese, you say that you use the new debts to cover the old debts, and that's what they have been doing over the years here.
Sputnik: Do you think that this is a really a very risky model? I think this is a model that many countries around the world use.
Sputnik: So you feel that China is much more immune to this than other countries' economies?
Dr. Oh Ei Sun: In a sense, that a lot of these debts are not foreign debts. I mean they're not indebted a lot, for example, to the JP Morgans or Citibanks and so on, but rather its indebtedness to many local financial institutions. So these debts in a sense could be sort of forgiven.
READ MORE: Weaponizing the Debt: How Dumping of US Treasuries May Dethrone the Dollar
There's a lot of impunity; it is also because, for example, they're running huge trade surpluses with various countries around the world including the United States. So we're not talking about, let's say, China owing a lot of money to some foreign banks.
Sputnik: How would you compare China's indebtedness to that of the US debt?
The process is slightly different than that of China but the end result is the same. These two countries could afford to be indebted without much price to be paid here.
Sputnik: The media is really giving a pretty bleak prospect for China in regards to their debt, how justified are the media reports and, of course, this would also have to do with, probably, with increased trade wars and so forth, factor into that?
Dr. Oh Ei Sun: Well, of course at a personal level, at the national level countries would like to be free of indebtedness but the reality is that China does incur a lot of domestic debt. I think its authorities are not unaware of this. That's why you see a lot of calls for reforms or even forced reforms are being carried out; for example, for those state-owned enterprises which are not as well-known for their efficiency as the private enterprises here.
READ MORE: China Could Benefit From US-Backed Alternative to Silk Road Initiative
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr. Oh Ei Sun and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)