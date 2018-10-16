Register
17:01 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Manager

    'Russia Has Very Strong Leaders, There's a Lot of Great Talent' - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Boris Babanov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Leadership Development is important for any type of organization. Sputnik spoke to Marc Dellaert – Managing Director of Center for Creative Leadership, in his current role as Managing Director for Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the CIS Region, Marc heads CCL’s Individual, Team and Organizational Leadership Development operations in the region.

    Sputnik: Could you tell us in more detail your thoughts on leadership development? What is it exactly?

    Marc Dellaert: Let me first introduce myself and the Center for Creative Leadership. We're a global provider present in Russia for more than 10 years; we only focus on the research and development of leadership at all levels in any organization. We believe, fundamentally, that leaders are made and not simply born, and that people can develop skills to lead their organizations, their teams and themselves in a better way. What we do is help them get a deeper level of self-awareness and work on themselves to be more effective leaders by developing those competences that are most critical for success. We do that through a variety of programs, coaching and other types of intervention to help leaders to grow.

    READ MORE: May's Initiative to Not Compromise on Brexit Shows Strong Leadership — Scholar

    Sputnik: What benefits does it bring to individuals, companies and states?

    Marc Dellaert: Leaders are critical for the success of any organization and leadership is not only at the top, it happens at all levels; there're functional leaders, middle managers, team leaders and individual contributors. They should have leadership skills, which basically means that they have the agility to learn, they're self-aware but also that they can properly influence and communicate.

    These are the four critical competences for every leader, and there are other competences that come on top. If they manage these core competences in a good way, they'll be more successful and have more emotional and social intelligence. They'll have the capacity to set the direction for the organization but also to create alignment so that everybody knows how to do it, and also commitment from the people, which we call engagement. With that, an organization or a team will thrive and be more successful.

    Judge. Referee hammer and a man in judicial robes.
    © Fotolia / Andrey Burmakin
    Tried by Fire: Dutch Court Acquits Scout Leader Accused of Branding Kids
    Sputnik: Could you talk about the most successful practice in the field of leadership development? One that you are especially proud of?

    Marc Dellaert: We have many projects over the last 10 years here in Russia. We work for a variety of companies and all kinds of sectors — the public sector, oil and gas, pharma, financial services, industrial goods etc. Basically, leadership is important for any type of organization. For example, we're helping a very large bank with the transformation of their leadership to become more effective and to be more prepared for digital transformation. We help other companies with understanding how ready they are for renovation and what they can do at the leadership level and the capabilities level to be more prepared for the future and to build that capability internally.

    Sputnik: How would you assess the success of Leadership Development in Russia? 

    Marc Dellaert: It's a very good question. We always look at the culture. Russia has a very strong tradition, a national culture and, of course, leadership happens in the context of national and organizational culture. Every organization has a certain style, a leadership style — how leaders talk, how people communicate, whether it is formal or informal etc.

    These are very important elements. We always see leadership in the context of an organization and the national culture. We believe that by making leaders better at what they do, we not only help companies and organizations grow, we also help society improve and become more advanced. Traditionally, Russia has very strong leaders and there's a lot of great talent that we see in our work.

    READ MORE: Brexiteers Told to Join Tories Ahead of Potential Boris Johnson Leadership Bid

    What we do is actually help this talent become more effective by working on certain competencies which maybe they're not aware of, or certain ways that are perceived by others to manage the arbitration. For example, executive presence is something very important for leaders today; when they speak with their organization, the press or other stakeholders, they should make the right impact. They're more aware of that and we can help them to become more impactful in the way they communicate.

    Sputnik: Do you have any suggestions for improvement? 

    Marc Dellaert: I think that any organization can become better. I think that's the fundamental drive: that we need to have to always improve ourselves, our teams and organizations. What I see happening at the Skolkovo innovation forum, there's a lot of innovation in Russia happening. I think it's not only about having the vision but also having the leadership skills to make it happen and to implement it. If we can take that potential and turn it into something that can be implemented, I think that many of the startup companies and innovators that we see here today have a great future.

    Sputnik: Are there any new approaches to leadership development training in the age of digital innovation breakthroughs?

    Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde smiles as she leaves after a meeting of Eurozone heads of state at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, July 13, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    IMF Leader Plans to Attend Forum in Riyadh Despite Some Sponsors' Boycott
    Marc Dellaert: Of course, there's a lot of technology; today we use more and more technology in our leadership development programs. First of all, we have psychometric assessments where we measure the personality and the preferences of a person; and, of course, there's a lot of digitalization in that space. But also when you look at the programs, there's much more technology in the programs — that can be by e-learning or by different types of formats that are supported by digital technologies.

    I think fundamentally, leadership is about people, where you transform yourself. You can do that in different ways and a very important way is to work with other people — with a coach or a mentor that can help you to become better. There's the knowledge transfer that we can do via technology but there's also this human approach, what we call the change of mindset, the change of attitudes, where we also need people surrounding us that will help us to become better.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Diplomats to Provide Consular Services in San Francisco Within Month
    Russian Legislator Boasts 'S-700' Air Defense Could 'Shut Down' the Planet
    Tags:
    leadership, research, training, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse