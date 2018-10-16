'Russia Has Very Strong Leaders, There's a Lot of Great Talent' - Scholar

Leadership Development is important for any type of organization. Sputnik spoke to Marc Dellaert – Managing Director of Center for Creative Leadership, in his current role as Managing Director for Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the CIS Region, Marc heads CCL’s Individual, Team and Organizational Leadership Development operations in the region.

Sputnik: Could you tell us in more detail your thoughts on leadership development? What is it exactly?

Marc Dellaert: Let me first introduce myself and the Center for Creative Leadership. We're a global provider present in Russia for more than 10 years; we only focus on the research and development of leadership at all levels in any organization. We believe, fundamentally, that leaders are made and not simply born, and that people can develop skills to lead their organizations, their teams and themselves in a better way. What we do is help them get a deeper level of self-awareness and work on themselves to be more effective leaders by developing those competences that are most critical for success. We do that through a variety of programs, coaching and other types of intervention to help leaders to grow.

Sputnik: What benefits does it bring to individuals, companies and states?

Marc Dellaert: Leaders are critical for the success of any organization and leadership is not only at the top, it happens at all levels; there're functional leaders, middle managers, team leaders and individual contributors. They should have leadership skills, which basically means that they have the agility to learn, they're self-aware but also that they can properly influence and communicate.

These are the four critical competences for every leader, and there are other competences that come on top. If they manage these core competences in a good way, they'll be more successful and have more emotional and social intelligence. They'll have the capacity to set the direction for the organization but also to create alignment so that everybody knows how to do it, and also commitment from the people, which we call engagement. With that, an organization or a team will thrive and be more successful.

Marc Dellaert: We have many projects over the last 10 years here in Russia. We work for a variety of companies and all kinds of sectors — the public sector, oil and gas, pharma, financial services, industrial goods etc. Basically, leadership is important for any type of organization. For example, we're helping a very large bank with the transformation of their leadership to become more effective and to be more prepared for digital transformation. We help other companies with understanding how ready they are for renovation and what they can do at the leadership level and the capabilities level to be more prepared for the future and to build that capability internally.

Sputnik: How would you assess the success of Leadership Development in Russia?

Marc Dellaert: It's a very good question. We always look at the culture. Russia has a very strong tradition, a national culture and, of course, leadership happens in the context of national and organizational culture. Every organization has a certain style, a leadership style — how leaders talk, how people communicate, whether it is formal or informal etc.

These are very important elements. We always see leadership in the context of an organization and the national culture. We believe that by making leaders better at what they do, we not only help companies and organizations grow, we also help society improve and become more advanced. Traditionally, Russia has very strong leaders and there's a lot of great talent that we see in our work.

What we do is actually help this talent become more effective by working on certain competencies which maybe they're not aware of, or certain ways that are perceived by others to manage the arbitration. For example, executive presence is something very important for leaders today; when they speak with their organization, the press or other stakeholders, they should make the right impact. They're more aware of that and we can help them to become more impactful in the way they communicate.

Sputnik: Do you have any suggestions for improvement?

Marc Dellaert: I think that any organization can become better. I think that's the fundamental drive: that we need to have to always improve ourselves, our teams and organizations. What I see happening at the Skolkovo innovation forum, there's a lot of innovation in Russia happening. I think it's not only about having the vision but also having the leadership skills to make it happen and to implement it. If we can take that potential and turn it into something that can be implemented, I think that many of the startup companies and innovators that we see here today have a great future.

Sputnik: Are there any new approaches to leadership development training in the age of digital innovation breakthroughs?

Of course, there's a lot of technology; today we use more and more technology in our leadership development programs. First of all, we have psychometric assessments where we measure the personality and the preferences of a person; and, of course, there's a lot of digitalization in that space. But also when you look at the programs, there's much more technology in the programs — that can be by e-learning or by different types of formats that are supported by digital technologies.

I think fundamentally, leadership is about people, where you transform yourself. You can do that in different ways and a very important way is to work with other people — with a coach or a mentor that can help you to become better. There's the knowledge transfer that we can do via technology but there's also this human approach, what we call the change of mindset, the change of attitudes, where we also need people surrounding us that will help us to become better.

