Register
09:31 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer Weapons

    Researcher Explains How to Prevent Possible 'Brain Drain'

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Dr Tyler Allen – a scientist at Duke University. Dr Allen's research on the molecular mechanisms of cancer cells has led to what is known as the Cancer Exodus Hypothesis. He's currently working on advancing the ability to detect and treat metastatic cancer.

    Sputnik: Could you tell us more about your breakthrough in the field of detecting and treating metastatic cancers?

    Dr Tyler Allen: Sure! My research focused on cancer and specifically, how cancer spreads throughout the body. So’ it spreads throughout the body through a process, known as metastasis. That’s usually, when things become complicated or dangerous for patients who have cancer. Usually, when you have a cancer, let’s say on one part of the body, like the breast, a patient won’t die from just one cancer, one tumour growing in the body. Though, usually complications have deadly effects when they spread to different parts of the body. My research was focusing on how these tumour cells, when they are travelling throughout the body, how they specifically exit the circulation and form tumours at different parts of the body. What we found, is that tumour cells actually behave much differently when they are together as a group, versus when they’re alone. Similar to how humans or people, when they are large crowds, behave much differently than when they are by themselves. This is very important, because understanding how this process is occurring is pivotal, is key in understanding how we can prevent, or treat this type of disease with cancer patients.

    Common cold
    CC0
    From the Inventor of Viagra: New Molecule Promise of 'Irresistible' Cold Cure
    Sputnik: How much do digital services help in your research? Can you mention the most helpful ones?

    Dr Tyler Allen: We actually use a lot of digital services with the type of research that we’re doing. So, bio-medicine, bio-medical research we use a lot of what’s known as genetic or DNA sequencing type of technologies. So, these are technologies, a lot of them are either online or web-based, that help you to analyze certain results that you get. So one of instances: company, known as Benchling, they help with a lot of analysis and putting things in an “easy to work with” type of location online. Another is called Genius Software, which is a software that allows you to import and look at genetic sequences of samples that you’ve gotten from companies. So, things like that; a lot of genetic testing. Then there is another company, called Genewiz that actually does what’s known as RNA sequencing, as one of the areas that they work in, which is where you can take, say, you took a sample from one person and another person, you can actually analyze those samples and then see on the genetic level how they differ from one another, which is really powerful technology.

    Sputnik: What conditions are necessary for scientists to be successful at work and feel good about themselves?

    Dr Tyler Allen: Honestly, scientists or just people in general need an environment, where they feel supported, where they feel like they are not siloed or not doing everything alone. So, you have to make sure that you have a great support and team-like atmosphere that allow scientists to feel like they are not having to do everything on their own and they are able to collaborate freely and work with who they need to, to make sure that science they are doing is the best possible.

    Crystals
    © Sputnik /
    Russian Physicists Discover Ferroelectricity in Water Molecules Encaged in Emerald
    Sputnik: What should the State do to help scientists feel in professional demand, to help them to feel confident in the future, and also to prevent possible “brain drain”?

    Dr Tyler Allen: That’s a really good question. I think, it’s not one answer, but it’s probably a combination of multiple different things. But I will say, going back to my last point about the supportiveness, but making sure that scientists have the resources necessary to function as well as they can. By resources I mean things, like services that allow them to develop not only as scientists, but as researchers, as citizens, as people of the world, as global citizens who are working, because a lot of science in the way that its technology is moving it’s really a global type of thing. If you have the ability to collaborate with people outside of your country, or even outside of your university where a company that you are at makes it a lot easier to do better science and make better breakthroughs with technology if you’re able to have this support team not just in the local area, but globally and internationally as well.

    Related:

    Identity Politics is a Cancer of the Modern World
    Philippines' Duterte Vows to Resign if He Has Cancer – Reports
    Scientists to Improve Cancer Treatment Effectiveness
    Tags:
    brain drain, science, cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse