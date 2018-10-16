Gas-Free Li: Brazil Plans to Roll Out Electric Car by 2020

According to Érico dos Reis, the commercial director of Mobilis, the new vehicle can be recharged at the owner's house and will save its owners up to $4,000 per year.
At the moment, the car is passing tests and absent from regular roads while it waits for the Committee on Brazilian transport and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources to issue the corresponding licenses for its urban use.
The car is 2.67 meters long and 1.59 meters high. It can transport two passengers. It runs on lithium batteries that guarantee greater autonomy compared to Li’s competitors in China and the USA. Thus, the life of Li’s batteries is ten years, while that of its competitors is merely three.
“Instead of conventional keys, Li will start with a card when a login and password are entered; the car will provide us with data about the user’s needs, how they drive and what their habits are. Thus the company will be able to determine the ideal time to carry out Li’s maintenance service,” the businessman explained. He also mentioned that the car has an online support system connected to the manufacturer.
