Register
15:03 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square. File photo

    US Breaks International Law by Deciding to Seize Iran's Assets - Lawyer

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 35

    Commenting on Washington's attempts to alienate Iranian companies' ownership by freezing Iranian funds in US bank accounts, lawyer Maryam Jelalvand from Tehran University told Sputnik that the main problem pertains to the US continuing to act with impunity on the global stage.

    Earlier this month, the US urged the International Court of Justice to reject Iran's demand that it return funds worth $ 1.75 billion, stored in US banks and frozen at the request of US courts. The representative of Iran in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Mohsen Mohebi, said in turn that the court should reject "all preliminary objections" made by the White House.

    Describing Washington's allegation as unfair, lawyer Maryam Jelalvand from Tehran University said in an interview with Sputnik that "for many years now, the US has been making false accusations against Iran."

    READ MORE: Iran Accuses US of Regime Change Attempt, Downplays Effect of Sanctions

    "On the basis of these accusations, Washington has been making illegal decisions to freeze Iranian assets and property, which is a direct violation of international law," Jelalvand pointed out.

    He recalled that a lawyer representing the interests of the US Department of State claimed during the first meeting of the ICJ in The Hague that Iran is allegedly an accomplice of terrorism and will be held responsible for this under US law.

    "In response, Iranian lawyers accused the US of speculation on the terrorist threat from Iran, stressing that Washington is trying to evade responsibility and hush up the discussion of the main issue for which a meeting was convened, namely, the illegal alienation of Iranian property," Jelalvand said.

    READ MORE: Iran Files Lawsuit Against US Over Sanctions

    He added that the US has been using a similar practice for several decades, threatening Tehran and blocking Iranian assets under various pretexts without turning to international courts.

    "Iran, in turn, acts strictly in accordance with international law," Jelalvand stressed, recalling that Tehran recently filed a lawsuit against the US via the ICJ in connection with the violation of the bilateral treaty of friendship, economic relations and consular rights of 1955.

    When asked whether Iran would be able to unblock its frozen assets and prevail over Washington in the ICJ, Jelalvand called the US a superpower which has long felt its impunity and ignored all international institutions and the international order as a whole."

    READ MORE: Iran to Keep Opposing Unlawful US Sanctions Destabilizing State — FM

    "They can at any time lodge charges against any country they do not like. For example, they accuse Iran of involvement in the terrorist attack in Beirut in 1983, although the US has no documents or evidence of this involvement," he noted.

    Jelalvand underscored that the ICJ made this decision on alienating Iranian assets after consulting the Iranian side, which he said "runs counter to international rules and violates the rights of Iran and the Iranian people."

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly,
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump’s Strong Iran Rhetoric Designed as Smokescreen to Hide US Weakness – French Lawmaker
    Earlier in October, ICJ judges handed a victory to Tehran, which claimed that US sanctions imposed in May violate the terms their 1955 Treaty of Amity.

    The ICJ demanded that the US should suspend sanctions on Iran related to humanitarian aid and spare parts supplies for civil aviation.  Tehran welcomed the UN court's ruling, emphasizing that it proves the US sanctions against Iranians are "cruel and illegal."

    The views and opinions expressed by Maryam Jelalvand are those of the lawyer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Uncertainty Around US Sanctions on Iran Adds $5-$7 to Oil Prices - Minister
    Iran's Financial Activities Won't Be Heavily Affected by New US Sanctions - CBI
    Iran Devises Plan to Keep Oil Trade as 2nd Wave of US Sanctions Nears - Reports
    Tags:
    accusations, bank accounts, assets, sanctions, UN International Court of Justice, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse