Int'l Coalition's Use of White Phosphorus Must Be Probed by UN, OPCW - Lawmaker

"First of all, the authenticity of the information has to be reverified. If it is confirmed, then without a doubt, a relevant request has to be immediately submitted to the the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) when the information is obtained so that a relevant internal investigation is conducted; the issue must be brought to the attention of the UN Security Council," Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chair of the Russian parliament's lower house’s defense committee told Sputnik on Saturday.
READ MORE: Syria, Israel Agree to Reopen Key Crossing in Disputed Golan Heights — US Envoy
Earlier in the day, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing local sources, that the coalition conducted an airstrike in the eastern Syrian city of Hajin in the province of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, using the internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions; under Geneva Conventions, white phosphorus munitions are banned for use against civilians, or in civilian areas.
US-led coalition operations in Syria are not sanctioned by the Syrian government, nor the UN.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Yuri Shvytkin and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)