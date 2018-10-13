Int'l Coalition's Use of White Phosphorus Must Be Probed by UN, OPCW - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led international coalition's reported airstrikes in Syria with the use of banned white phosphorus munitions must be investigated at the level of the UN Security Council and OPCW if the reports are confirmed, the Russian parliament's lower house’s defense committee member told Sputnik.

"First of all, the authenticity of the information has to be reverified. If it is confirmed, then without a doubt, a relevant request has to be immediately submitted to the the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) when the information is obtained so that a relevant internal investigation is conducted; the issue must be brought to the attention of the UN Security Council," Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chair of the Russian parliament's lower house’s defense committee told Sputnik on Saturday.

READ MORE: Syria, Israel Agree to Reopen Key Crossing in Disputed Golan Heights — US Envoy

Earlier in the day, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing local sources, that the coalition conducted an airstrike in the eastern Syrian city of Hajin in the province of Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, using the internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions; under Geneva Conventions, white phosphorus munitions are banned for use against civilians, or in civilian areas.

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong OPCW Experts Poorly Handle Evidence Collected in Syria - Russian Envoy to OPCW

The recent attack is not the first suspected use of white phosphorus by the US-led coalition. In September, the coalition denied using the substance in Syria after the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation issued a report of airstrikes carried out using the internationally-prohibited weapons by US F-15 fighter jets on September 8. Damascus has repeatedly accused the coalition of using white phosphorus in its attacks, charging Western forces of using the agent in strikes which have led to the deaths of multiple civilians, including children, last year.

US-led coalition operations in Syria are not sanctioned by the Syrian government, nor the UN.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Yuri Shvytkin and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.