Register
08:43 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Euro coins seen on the figure of a pair of hands, which are painted in Italy's colour national colours, on the ground in downtown Rome.

    Italy Has Sharp Economic Divide Between Innovation, Efficiency – Professor

    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the head of the International Monetary Fund’s European department, many Eurozone countries are not doing enough to prepare for the next economic downturn and reduce their debt. On Thursday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde called for Italy to abide by European Union norms on fiscal discipline.

    Sputnik has talked about Italy’s economy with Roland Benedikter, research professor of multidisciplinary political analysis at the Willy Brandt Center of the University of Wroclaw-Breslau and co-director of the Center of Advanced Studies of Eurac Research in Bozen-Bolzano.

    Sputnik: How serious is the economic situation in Italy currently?

    Roland Benedikter: Italy is basically stagnating. In summer 2018, Italy had growth of about 0.2% and in the first quarter of about 0.3%, so it’s well below the European average of 2.3%.

    Nevertheless, the situation, strictly economically speaking, is not dramatic, it’s simply that there is stagnation and there’re some pending sectors that are influencing the international perception of the Italian situation.

    European Commission headquarters
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Political Crisis in Italy Threatens to Capsize Eurozone Economy - Investors
    Sputnik: Can you give us a little bit of insight into what is behind Italy’s economic woes?

    Roland Benedikter: Italy has a structural problem which [has] persisted since the foundation of the nation in the 1860s, which is that there is a sharp divide between innovation of the economic sector and the efficiency of the state authorities and public administration.

    In essence, you can say that Italy has a highly competitive and innovative industry and economy, while it is constantly hampered by the inefficiency of taxation, regulations as well as the insecurity of the rule of law and the interpretation of certain rules.

    There is a constant struggle between different factors that is hindering the Italian economy to fully expand; this is a traditional factor. A more recent factor is the high indebtedness of 132% of GDP, which is certainly unsustainable.

    Nevertheless, the good news is that this is going to decrease slightly; we saw a slight decrease of the public indebtedness over the last summer. It has increased again over the past weeks, but if we take seriously all the forecasts of the EU and independent international bodies, the Italian debt should decrease over the coming years, if the rules are kept.

    Rome
    CC BY 2.0 / Sarah-Rose / Italian flag
    Beyond Sanctions: Italy's Economy Starves Without Russian Business
    Sputnik: What do you make of the findings of the IMF’s European subdivision regarding Italy?

    Roland Benedikter: The IMF is in most cases right and the judgement that most countries are doing too little to decrease their national debt is certainly accurate.

    The EU, on average, is indebted by 83% of GDP, with some countries well above the 100% threshold. Particularly countries like France and Italy have done too little to seriously reduce their indebtedness, because there is no political stability, especially in Italy. If you change the government every one or two years, there is no continuity of the program.

    When you want to really reduce the national debt, which is a huge challenge, you have to be constant over decades and push through a reduction program; constantly stay with it, not change it and be really serious about pushing it through.

    The best example over the past years was Sweden. Sweden had a public debt of about 80% in 1990s and has reduced it to 40%, so it is possible if you have the means, but you need political stability and continuity. That is what most of the Southern European nations still miss.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on June 23, 2016 shows Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi standing in front of a copy of a fresco by Italian artist Raphael named The Meeting of Leo I and Attila, on June 23, 2016 at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome
    © AFP 2018 / Filippo MONTEFORTE
    Rocky Forecast for Italy After Ratings Firm Downgrades Economy
    Sputnik: I can imagine that there is also a lot of pressure on the government. Usually to reduce debt you have to take certain austerity measures, don’t you?

    Roland Benedikter: You have. But this is a much disputed basic and fundamental question in economic theory since the 19th century. If the economy is good and you have good tax revenues, should you as a nation put in these austerity measures of repaying your debt and risk killing the momentum of the economy?

    Or should you, if the times are good, invest in the momentum of the economy, creating further economic incentives just to push the economy further and to keep the momentum alive and then hoping that you will get higher revenues in taxes so that the incentives are repaying themselves? This is a constant struggle for every nation in the world, independent of the system – should I invest in repaying debts or should I invest in boosting the economy?

    What we saw over the past years, this is what all the economic forecasts of the EU basically, for all countries, foresee is that there will be a reduction of public debt over the coming years.

    Most forecasts say that until 2021, most European countries will slightly and constantly decrease their public debt. Of course, this is just a forecast and it, as I said, depends on stability, continuity and also on the global economic situation, on a dimension where there will be no dramatic events and no dramatic downfalls of any country, for example China or the US, which, of course, would then threaten the overall progress.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Roland Benedikter and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Political Crisis in Italy Threatens to Capsize Eurozone Economy - Investors
    Italy's Top Business Delegates Led by Economy Minister to Attend SPIEF
    Beyond Sanctions: Italy's Economy Starves Without Russian Business
    Italy to Respect EU Budget Rules Unless National Economy at Risk
    Rocky Forecast for Italy After Ratings Firm Downgrades Economy
    Tags:
    downfall, structural problems, efficiency, public debt, GDP, economy, Eurozone, Roland Benedikter, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse