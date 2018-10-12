Register
16:43 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sexual activity

    Deep Under the Covers: The World's Strangest Spy Sex Scandals Revealed

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 10

    Several FBI employees stationed in half a dozen cities across Asia have been recalled to Washington while the agency investigates allegations related to parties and interactions with prostitutes, it has been reported.

    The exact nature of the allegations against the FBI personnel and where the incidents allegedly took place haven't been disclosed — although details on a number of historic sex scandals involving intelligence agency and military staff are widely available.

    In Plain Sight

    As Central Intelligence Agency chief 1953 — 1961, Allen Dulles oversaw some of the organization's most notorious and blood-soaked operations of the Cold War. However, he also found time to engage in innumerable affairs.

    One such conquest was Queen Frederika of Greece, who in 1958 came to the US on a tour with her son, future King Constantine II — when visiting Washington, she discussed "spiritual values" with President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the White House, then visited Dulles at CIA headquarters. They'd been alone in his office for nearly an hour when an aide knocked — hearing no response, he entered, finding the office empty, but lascivious noises emanating the adjoining dressing room.

    Allen Dulles, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, leaves the hearing room on Nov. 27, 1957, after giving closed door testimony before the senated preparedness subcommittee. Dulles told what Sen. Stuart Symington (D-Mo) called a sad and shocking story of the missile competition with Soviet Russia.
    © AP Photo / WCA
    Allen Dulles, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, leaves the hearing room on Nov. 27, 1957, after giving closed door testimony before the senated preparedness subcommittee. Dulles told what Sen. Stuart Symington (D-Mo) called a sad and shocking story of the missile competition with Soviet Russia.
    While never reported by the mainstream media, Dulles' promiscuous proclivities were legendary in Washington, and he made little to no effort to hide his affairs from anyone — including his wife, Clover. In the 1920s and 30s, while working at Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, he often took extended foreign trips, and regularly wrote letters home to Clover full of suggestive references to other women.

    In one, he wrote of a night out with "an attractive (not beautiful) Irish-French female whom I took to Scheherazade, where we stayed until the early hours", in others "a charming widow," "a most pleasant companion," "a young English damsel," "a very delightful person" and "a sensible soul, also by no means ugly". After one Atlantic crossing he informed his wife he'd "on the whole kept rather free from any entanglements, and in particular, there have been no ladies on board with whom I have particularly consorted". Such taunting behavior may account for his wife's apparent loathing of him.

    "Allen was dying in '69 and they had a Christmas party at his place. Wife was downstairs with the guests, having a wonderful time, not a word about Allen except he wasn't feeling well. Finally, one of the boys decided to go up and wish Allen a Merry Christmas. [He found] Allen lying in a urine and s*** soaked bed, completely out of it and mumbling to himself. She'd left him up there for quite a while. Ugly. She really must have hated him. The boys picked him up, wrapped him in a clean blanket and took him to the hospital where he died about a month later. She didn't care at all and was very upset they used one of her good blankets," Robert Crowley, head of the CIA's Clandestine Directorate of Operations under Dulles, has alleged.

    Je Nais Se Quois

    While working in China in 1964, 20-year-old French diplomat Bernard Boursicot was seduced by radiant Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu at an embassy reception. It would be the first of many sexual encounters between the two, and the next year Shi gave birth to his son. The year after, with the Chinese Cultural Revolution underway, Boursicot was approached by a member of the Chinese secret service, who suggested to him Shi's safety would be at risk if he didn't provide the Chinese government with classified documents.

    It was an offer Boursicot couldn't refuse, and he would eventually hand over around 150 sensitive files. He eventually returned to France in 1979 and was joined Shi in 1982. In 1983, the pair were arrested and under interrogation admitted to spying for China.

    This Aug. 10, 2009 photo shows statues of Deng Xiaoping, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong, Zhu De and Liu Shaoqi in front of traditional pagoda-like buildings at Happiness Garden Monday in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    This Aug. 10, 2009 photo shows statues of Deng Xiaoping, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong, Zhu De and Liu Shaoqi in front of traditional pagoda-like buildings at Happiness Garden Monday in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China
    To the shock of many — most of all Boursicot himself — it was revealed during the resultant trial Shi was, in fact, a man, and his son had in fact been purchased on the black market from a doctor in the Xinjiang province of China. Shi had managed to maintain the deception due to his unique ability to retract his testicles. Not long afterwards, Bouriscot unsuccessfully attempted suicide in prison. In 1986, after a two-day trial, Boursicot and Shi were convicted and jailed for six years. Shi was pardoned by President François Mitterrand in April 1987, as part of an effort to defuse tensions between France and China. Bouriscot would be released that August.

    Shi died aged-70 on June 30, 2009, in Paris — in the months prior he'd informed Boursicot he still loved him, although when notified at a French nursing home of Shi's death, Boursicot did not grieve.

    "He did so many things against me he had no pity for, I think it is stupid to play another game now and say I am sad. The plate is clean now. I am free," he said.

    Drop & Gimme 20

    In October 2008, a South Korean court sentenced Won Jeong-hwa to five years in jail for stealing classified material.

    Posing as a North Korean defector, Won arrived in Seoul in 2001 and was quickly sent on a lecture tour, briefing South Korean military chiefs on North Korean society and the dangers of communism. However, she used the opportunity to give senior staff sexual favors in return for sensitive information relating to weapons systems and locations of key military installations, which was then said to have been relayed back to Pyongyang.

    A vehicle leaving the Kaesong joint industrial zone passes through disinfectant spray before a checkpoint at the CIQ immigration centre near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North an South Korea, in Paju on February 11, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ED JONES
    A vehicle leaving the Kaesong joint industrial zone passes through disinfectant spray before a checkpoint at the CIQ immigration centre near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North an South Korea, in Paju on February 11, 2016
    At trial, she claimed to have been specially trained in infiltration and assassination, and the court was shown photos of scars she allegedly received in commando training in the North. She was also accused of trying to assassinate a South Korean military officer in Hong Kong using an aphrodisiac laced with poison, and trying but failing to assassinate Hwang Jang-yop, former North Korean communist party ideology chief and the highest-ranking North Korean ever to defect. In all, the business cards of 23 military officers were found among her belongings.

    Pyongyang strenuously denied Won was an agent, calling her a traitor for leaving the country, and "human scum, crazy for money, vanity and swindling". It was suggested she'd fabricated her story in conjunction with South Korean authorities in order to tarnish the North's image. Upon her release, she briefly became a popular guest on TV talk shows, where she spoke at length about her harsh, elite spy training, and claimed she'd disobeyed Pyongyang's orders to assassinate two South Korean army intelligence officers.

    However, while a major national scandal at the time, in the years since some reporters have questioned the value of her espionage work, based on testimony by North Korean defectors who knew Won and her family in the North. Some national media outlets have suggested she was merely a low-level informant, whose significance was inflated by South Korean officials and reporters in search of a salacious, saleable story.

    Related:

    Mainstream Media Miss UK Green Party Child Sex Abuse Scandal
    Too Little, Too Late? British PM 'Sorry' for UK Sex Scandal
    Obama: ‘No Evidence’ Of Security Breach in CIA Sex Scandal
    5 Questions About the CIA Sex Scandal
    Tags:
    double agent, spying, sex scandal, espionage, Cold War, Cold War, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Chinese Communist Party, Allan Dulles, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, France, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse