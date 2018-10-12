Register
11:34 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Modern Weapons No Longer Guns, They are Computers That Can Fire – Cyber Expert

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has raised the alarm, saying that US Department of Defense weapons systems could be hacked in one hour. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Yul Bahat, CEO of Security Cyber Solutions, has shared his views on the report and shed light on “white hat” hackers' methods to test computer systems' vulnerabilities.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the findings of this Government Accountability Office, are these shocking to you?

    Yul Bahat: Unfortunately, no. We have seen this kind of reports, we've been talking about this kind of problems for, I would say, over a decade, probably, even more. As a community we've been warning about this for a long time. And these things, we see it in the civilian world, we see it in the military world; to change these things, it takes a lot of time and effort and, unfortunately, they are not doing it.

    READ MORE: US DOD Has Become Overconfident in Its Cybersecurity Protocols — Security Expert

    Sputnik: Do you think that if the US, of all places, has a problem, other governments are also just as susceptible, if not more?

    Yul Bahat: It's an excellent question, we have both types — there are governments around the world who take these things very seriously, Israel, for example, the UK is taking these things very, very seriously. The US [has] only [been] looking at cybersecurity as a threat for the last couple of years. So, I think we have both types, but I would not be surprised if big countries all over the world are struggling with similar things.

    READ MORE: Higher IT Systems Sophistication Raises Cyberthreats Risk — Berlin

    Sputnik: How serious is this threat? What does this mean when you read these findings? What exactly is at risk? 

    Yul Bahat: According to the report, which is currently the only official document that we have, the findings are extremely serious. It says that they take these sorts of researchers, hired by the DoD [Department of Defense] itself, [and] have been able to hack and take control of complete systems in under an hour. So, all they need is just is minimal access and nobody would even know that they are there. So they can take control of the system, they can change its behavior, they can do basically anything they want to those systems and we have to remember now that weapons today, what we think of [as] weapons are no longer guns, they are basically computers that can fire.

    READ MORE: All Private Data Collected by Tech Giants is Also Being Seen by Govt — Pundit

    Sputnik: How are these assessments usually conducted? You said that they actually hired hackers themselves. Does Israel have a similar system, does the UK do similar things and what have been the findings of those reports that have been published on the findings of those two countries and how they do when they have own hired hackers trying to hack into the system?

    Yul Bahat: So, this is a very common practice, again, both in the civilian world and in the defense world, you always hire what we would call "white hat hackers" or ethical hackers to try to break the systems just to understand where the vulnerabilities are. Then, obviously, you take these findings and you fix them as soon as possible according to your risk management practice. But what we've seen in the United States, again this is in the report itself, it says that out of, for example, in one case the hacker found 20 different very critical vulnerabilities — only one of them was fixed in the course of a year. So, the people making the calls, making the decisions are actively ignoring these findings. They are saying that either they are fictitious or they are not as critical as the hackers claim them to be and a bunch of other excuses.

     

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.  

    Related:

    Google Is Walking on the Razor's Edge – Cyber Security Expert
    UK Says Cyber Capabilities Would Be Used in 'Accordance With International Law'
    Cyber Expert on Alleged Chinese Spy Chips: 'This Can Have Significant Impact'
    Analyst: US Not in Habit of Sharing Its Offensive Cyber Capabilities
    Trump Authorized Offensive Cyber Operations, US National Security Advisor Says
    Tags:
    vulnerabilities, computer software, cyber threats, hackers, cyber attack, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Israel, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse