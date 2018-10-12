Register
08:29 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    Haley Has Hurdles to Cross Before Announcing Future Plans - Political Scientist

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her announcement on Tuesday pointedly tried to seize any speculations that she would run for any office in 2020, including challenging US President Donald Trump in his re-election bid.

    Haley was reportedly vague about her reasons for quitting, citing a desire to take some time off. According to the US-based media reports, Haley will continue, however, to be a main player in the future of the Republican Party and the United States after she leaves her post at the end of 2018.

    Sputnik has spoken to David Woodard at Clemson University, political scientist and former political consultant for GOP congressmen for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: In you view, does Nikki Haley’s resignation signal good news for US presence at the United Nations?

    David Woodard: I don't think Nikki Haley's resignation has any effect on the US presence in the UN.

    I assume that her replacement will keep the same positions as she advocated for Donald Trump.

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    ‘Haley Didn’t Win Friends for America at UN’ - Ex-Diplomat
    Sputnik: How big of a surprise was this for US President Donald Trump and the White House?

    David Woodard: I think it was a surprise, but she told him earlier and he managed to keep it quiet. It was a surprise for the press, and that was by design.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on Nikki Haley’s term as US Envoy? Has it been productive? What is she going to be remembered for?

    David Woodard: Haley had a very good term as US Envoy to the UN. Unlike others in the administration, Haley was an effective and uncompromising voice for the administration.

    The move of the US embassy to Jerusalem will remain as her top accomplishment. She advocated that from the beginning of her term.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Ironic if Conservative Nikki Haley Would be First Female US President - Prof
    Sputnik: How much was her policy in line with the White House? What’s your take on the reports that Haley could possibly run for president in 2024? 

    David Woodard: She was directly in line with the White House, that is one reason why she was such an effective voice in NY.  Most of the members did not like the US or Haley, but she was able to remain uncompromising.

    I think it is much too early to speculate on her future political plans. That is certainly possible, but she has other hurdles to cross before announcing them.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of David Woodard and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Professor Sheds Light on Reasons Behind Haley's Resignation
    ‘Haley Didn’t Win Friends for America at UN’ - Ex-Diplomat
    Why Did Nikki Haley Unexpectedly Resign as UN Ambassador?
    Ironic if Conservative Nikki Haley Would be First Female US President - Prof
    Nikki Haley Eyeing 2024 Presidential Run - Editorial Cartoonist
    Tags:
    political career, resignation, future plans, policy, White House, UN, GOP, David Woodard, Nikki Haley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse