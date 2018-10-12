Haley Has Hurdles to Cross Before Announcing Future Plans - Political Scientist

US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her announcement on Tuesday pointedly tried to seize any speculations that she would run for any office in 2020, including challenging US President Donald Trump in his re-election bid.

Haley was reportedly vague about her reasons for quitting, citing a desire to take some time off. According to the US-based media reports, Haley will continue, however, to be a main player in the future of the Republican Party and the United States after she leaves her post at the end of 2018.

Sputnik has spoken to David Woodard at Clemson University, political scientist and former political consultant for GOP congressmen for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: In you view, does Nikki Haley’s resignation signal good news for US presence at the United Nations?

David Woodard: I don't think Nikki Haley's resignation has any effect on the US presence in the UN.

I assume that her replacement will keep the same positions as she advocated for Donald Trump.

David Woodard: I think it was a surprise, but she told him earlier and he managed to keep it quiet. It was a surprise for the press, and that was by design.

Sputnik: What’s your take on Nikki Haley’s term as US Envoy? Has it been productive? What is she going to be remembered for?

David Woodard: Haley had a very good term as US Envoy to the UN. Unlike others in the administration, Haley was an effective and uncompromising voice for the administration.

The move of the US embassy to Jerusalem will remain as her top accomplishment. She advocated that from the beginning of her term.

David Woodard: She was directly in line with the White House, that is one reason why she was such an effective voice in NY. Most of the members did not like the US or Haley, but she was able to remain uncompromising.

I think it is much too early to speculate on her future political plans. That is certainly possible, but she has other hurdles to cross before announcing them.

