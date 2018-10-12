Register
    A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018.

    We Create Electronic Border: UK Political Activist Sees Brexit Puzzle Solution

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Opinion
    With DUP MP’s are allegedly planning to vote down Prime Minister Theresa May’s budget proposals later this month if they disagree with the government's Brexit plans, the flimsy coalition could be set to implode. Can Theresa May negotiate a deal that pleases all parties?

    Sputnik spoke with Winston McKenzie, former London mayoral candidate for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: How long can Theresa May remain in power and how could the Northern Irish border issue be resolved?

    The UK Border at Heathrow Airport
    CC BY 2.0 / dannyman / The UK Border at Heathrow Airport
    UK Transport Secretary Vows Air Traffic With EU to Continue After Brexit
    Winston McKenzie: It’s a catch 22, it’s so difficult because we now have a conundrum, which is how do we police our borders as we exit from the EU? To me it’s simple, we create an electronic border, we are in an absolute dilemma, and she can’t do wrong for doing right. What I can’t understand is why our allegiance to the DUP isn’t stronger.

    She needs the DUP like she needs to stay in number 10 and she’s treating them like they are non-existent.

    We need her to stay in power, we really do. Suddenly we have a dilemma, do we have a general election or do we really on a parliamentary vote? Neither of these 2 options can help the British public. She has to remain in power, and say that we are going to create this electronic border and the Republic of Ireland has to like it or lump it.

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    UK’s Theresa May to Discuss New Brexit Compromise to Remain in Customs Union
    Sputnik: Does the British public still back Brexit?

    Winston McKenzie: The British public knows that we must leave the EU. At the heart of it all, we all want to be in this position where we are no longer enslaved to the un-democratic bureaucrats of the EU.

    The majority of us; 17.5 million people decided that we should govern ourselves and I can’t see what’s wrong with that.The liberal elite are totally manipulative and how long can we be tied to the constraints of Europe and the dictatorship of Michel Barnier and his crew?

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Winston McKenzie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

