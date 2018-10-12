We Create Electronic Border: UK Political Activist Sees Brexit Puzzle Solution

Sputnik spoke with Winston McKenzie, former London mayoral candidate for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: How long can Theresa May remain in power and how could the Northern Irish border issue be resolved?
She needs the DUP like she needs to stay in number 10 and she’s treating them like they are non-existent.
We need her to stay in power, we really do. Suddenly we have a dilemma, do we have a general election or do we really on a parliamentary vote? Neither of these 2 options can help the British public. She has to remain in power, and say that we are going to create this electronic border and the Republic of Ireland has to like it or lump it.
Winston McKenzie: The British public knows that we must leave the EU. At the heart of it all, we all want to be in this position where we are no longer enslaved to the un-democratic bureaucrats of the EU.
The majority of us; 17.5 million people decided that we should govern ourselves and I can’t see what’s wrong with that.The liberal elite are totally manipulative and how long can we be tied to the constraints of Europe and the dictatorship of Michel Barnier and his crew?
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Winston McKenzie and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
