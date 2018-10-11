Register
12:08 GMT +311 October 2018
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    Ironic if Conservative Nikki Haley Would be First Female US President - Prof

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Richard Vatz, a distinguished professor of Rhetoric and Communication at Towson University, who focuses on presidential communication, has shared his views with Sputnik on the resignation of US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley from the post. Haley, a 46-year old former South Carolina governor, will leave the White House at the end of 2018.

    Sputnik: In your view, does Nikki Haley's resignation signal good news for the US presence at the United Nations? Why? 

    Richard Vatz: No, it is hard to imagine a more effective UN ambassador than she, but if Haley is permitted to vet replacement possibilities, it may be a minor problem finding an effective new ambassador.

    Sputnik: How big of a surprise was this for US President Donald Trump and the White House? 

    Richard Vatz: It was a shock to most political observers other than President Trump, as there was no overt or apparent dissension between Ambassador Haley and him.  This may be the rare case wherein an administration principal leaves a position for the reason claimed:  fatigue and the need to rejuvenate. Haley stayed longer than most have in her position.

    READ MORE: Nikki Haley Eyeing 2024 Presidential Run — Editorial Cartoonist

    President Donald Trump, sitting next to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaks during a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council and their spouses, Monday, April 24, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Who Are the Five Persons Trump is Floating to Replace UN Envoy Nikki Haley?
    Sputnik: What's your take on Nikki Haley's term as US Envoy? Has it been productive? What is she going to be remembered for? 

    Richard Vatz: Ambassador Haley has been a tough, but accommodating envoy, rejecting UN Hostility toward Israel, supporting the US move of its embassy to Jerusalem and rejecting the UN blame-America-first attitude, first decried by the late UN Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick.  At the same time, Haley has steadfastly pursued United States' interests against adversaries, such as [North] Korea and Iran.

    Sputnik: How much was her policy in line with the White House?

    Richard Vatz: Her reputation is that she was a loyal practitioner and lieutenant for the president's policies, but where she diverged, such as her tougher-than-trump disposition toward Russia and her more sympathetic-than-Trump disposition toward Blasey-Ford, she never tried to embarrass the White House.

    READ MORE: 'Charismatic Personality': Russian Envoy to UN Regrets Haley's Departure

    Dina Powell attends the CEO Roundtable on the sidelines of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Jim Watson
    Trump Says Considering Dina Powell to Substitute Haley as UN Envoy
    Sputnik: What's your take on the reports that Haley could possibly run for president in 2024? 

    Richard Vatz: I think it is far more likely than a run in 2020, assuming Trump's health holds out and his policy successes remain stable. It would be interesting and ironic indeed if a strong conservative woman like Haley, who does not yield to political winds and who is supportive but not obsequious to President Trump, would be the first female president or vice president of the United States.  

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    presidency, resignation, United Nations, Nikki Haley, United States
