Reducing Illegal Migration in US to Ease Pressure on Health Care System - Expert

A new report by the US Census Bureau has revealed that taxpayers pay more for illegal immigrants giving birth to children than for funding of Trump’s proposed border wall.

Dr. Steven Camarota, a Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington, DC-based research institute has commented on the report to Sputnik.

Sputnik: In your research, you talk about the overall cost of illegal immigrants giving birth in the United States ($2.4 billion), but is it possible to measure this cost in relation to how it impacts each US citizen?

Dr. Steven Camarota: This money comes from taxpayers, so it either increases their taxes or means the money is spent on illegal immigrants and can't be spent on something else.

Sputnik: According to your analysis, every year there are 297,000 births to illegal immigrants. Do your statics also reveal where these immigrants come from and which ethnic groups they represent?

While we did not calculate that, we do know that in the DHS estimate, which is the basis of our numbers 80% of illegal immigrants are from Latin American and about half from Mexico. So very roughly about 80% of these births are to Latin American illegal immigrants and about half are to those from Mexico.

Sputnik: Do you think that the US Border Patrol can successfully tackle the problem? What are the chances that the proposed border wall could help change the current situation?

Dr. Steven Camarota: Like most people, I think interior enforcement should be the first priority — making sure illegal immigrants can't get jobs (e.g mandatory E-verify, fining employers who hire illegal immigrants.) Second, getting the cooperation of local law enforcement would be help. Third, creating an entry exit system that actually tracks the arrival and departure of all people would also be very helpful.

Others things like making sure illegal immigrants do not a get driver's license, in-state college tuition and other benefits would also be helpful. Fencing a wall in some places on the border could help as well and are also important but enforcing immigration laws cannot simply be about controlling the border.

Sputnik: Do you think that the US health system can cope with the current influx of illegal immigrants?

Dr. Steven Camarota: Well the issue is that if we enforced our law and reduce illegal immigration it would be helpful to taxpayers and take pressure off the health care system. But the country is rich and can absorb a lot of costs. But it does mean money that is used for illegal immigrants can't be used to help legal immigrants or the native-born.

Sputnik: Since Trump became president, have you noticed any real changes regarding the immigration issue?

Dr. Steven Camarota: Too big a question. He has focused on it more than other presidents, but overall the legal system runs on autopilot and illegals continue to arrive, including Central American families at the border, who are largely just let into the country.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr. Steven Camarota and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.