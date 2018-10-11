Russian Lawmaker Suggests Moscow Should Drop Council of Europe Membership

On Wednesday, Thorbjorn Jagland, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, said that the organization might expel Russia if Moscow would not resume payments to its budget.
"Today's destructiveness of the organization and its entities, including the PACE [the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe], demonstrates that, perhaps, we should ourselves think about suspending or freezing Russia’s membership of the Council of Europe before some anti-Russian daredevils start the cancellation process," Slutsky told reporters.
"Jagland makes such statements as a secretary general driven into a corner," Slutsky stated.
Since 2016, the Russian delegation at PACE has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly’s sessions in protest of the discrimination within the organization.
READ MORE: EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Companies – BP Head
On Tuesday, Slutsky said Russia was highly unlikely to resume its work in the PACE the next year in the wake of the postponement of the recent discussion of the amendments to PACE rules on credentials and rights of national delegations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)