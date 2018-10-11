Register
05:18 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smartphone

    All Private Data Collected by Tech Giants is Also Being Seen by Govt - Pundit

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Google has said that it plans to shut down Google Plus after discovering massive security vulnerability. According to the Wall Street Journal, the network’s users have had their personal data exposed since 2015. The amount of users who could be affected is estimated to be nearly half a million.

    Sputnik has discussed Google’s plans to shut down Google Plus with Petri Crohn, a cyber security expert.

    Sputnik: What do you make of this latest revelation by Google? Are you surprised by this information that there was a breach discovered and it wasn’t made known to the public until much later?

    Petri Crohn: Technically speaking, it is not a breach, it’s a bug. All computer systems have numerous bugs which are discovered and repaired. So in that way it is not a surprise.

    Logo of Google on the front door of the new Google European tech center in Zurich, Switzerland
    © AP Photo / Keystone, Walter Bier, file
    Google Is Walking on the Razor's Edge – Cyber Security Expert
    Sputnik: But Google has got some of the best IT experts and programmers working for them; how common are bugs like this that affect so many people as far as making their personal data available?

    Petri Crohn: One should never trust any personal or private data to any sort of social network system or anywhere on the Internet. There is no security.

    One must always assume that anything one publishes on the Internet, in any private channel or in an email, will always become public in the end. Never publish anything that you don’t want the whole world to see.

    Sputnik: That’s frightening on the one hand; but what’s even more frightening is that we’re hearing more and more that Google and Facebook, as well as a lot of other apps and social networks, are not just using what we publish through them but they’re also harvesting information on us using microphones or photos, and we give them the permission ourselves. How frightening of a prospect is all of that? Where does this all go?

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg waves to the audience during a meeting of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Ceo Summit in Lima, Peru, November 19, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mariana Bazo
    WhatsApp Founder Admits to Selling Users’ Privacy to Facebook
    Petri Crohn: There are AI applications in your mobile phones and it’s a fact that Facebook messenger application seems to be listening to everything that is spoken nearby your phone and targeting ads based on what you speak privately with your friends. It’s the Big Brother society, total surveillance is everywhere.

    But people are starting to accept it and live with it; and as long as this data is only used for commercial purposes like targeting advertising it doesn’t seem to bother people too much.

    But, you’re right; you should never say anything confidential anywhere near electronic communication appliances. If you want to say something private – go outside and leave your phones at home.

    Sputnik: How is this then processed? Because the amount of personal data that even one person creates with all the surveillance that’s going on is absolutely immense if you think about it.

    Facebook
    CC0
    ‘People Are Scared:’ 40 Percent of Social Media Users Delete Accounts Over Privacy Concerns
    Petri Crohn: But also the capacity of modern computer systems and data centers, and the capacity of all these hard drives in these huge data centers are enormous.

    So, the amount of speech in the world, telephone speech and stuff like that, is far less than the capacity of all the surveillance systems to capture everything.

    Sputnik: I’m just trying to get a grip on how they are harvesting all of this. That information is then used to create targeted advertising or to be sold to somebody. So, they have computers processing all of this; how much of this is actually seen by another human before it’s posted or how does it get reposted? Or is this just kind of black-and-white statistics that nobody really cares about?

    Petri Crohn: Actually, I don’t know if humans even know how their AI applications get the data. The way I understand this is that, I suppose, is based on a personal experience, that whatever I speak or publish Google will make a very complicated interference based on this data.

    In many cases it will kind of violate the privacy of me or my friends. I might get advertising that’s based on something that happens to my friends. If somebody dies in the family or even if someone is about to die I might see advertising for funeral companies.

    Google
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Esther Vargas / Google
    Google+ to Shut Down After Cover-up of Three-Year Data Leak
    Sputnik: Advertising might not be so horrible; maybe we want to see ads that have something to so with us. What are the more frightening things that we should be worried about?

    Petri Crohn: It’s government surveillance.

    Everything that companies see one must assume is also being seen and collected by the government. If Facebook hears or sees something, I’m sure the NSA also has the same game.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Petri Crohn and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘An Investigation Into Google Has Started Already’ – Cybersecurity Specialist
    Google Maps Updates Images With Alleged MH370 Crash Site, Plane Still There
    French Justice Minister Seeks Complete Removal of Prison Images From Google Maps
    Google Is Walking on the Razor's Edge – Cyber Security Expert
    Google+ to Shut Down After Cover-up of Three-Year Data Leak
    Tags:
    surveillance, cell phones, internet, private data, security, Petri Crohn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse