Attack on ‘White Women’ Over Kavanaugh Strategy to Bash US Majority – Activist

Patrick Casey, director of Identity Evropa and contributor to red ice.tv has commented on the NY Times op-ed by Alexis Grenell, who slammed Republican women for backing Brett Kavanaugh as “gender traitors” in league with the “patriarchy.”

During the last few days, a range of media sources and the Democratic Party have tried to blame "white women" in particular for Kavanaugh's confirmation. How can you explain such a radical approach towards the largest segment of the population in the US?

According to the Left, women of all races are oppressed — those of color in particular — by the patriarchy, personified in their eyes by Donald Trump. As such, the Left has been seething about the fact that 53% of White women voted for our current president. This, of course, is part of the Left's broader strategy of bashing America's racial majority, as many have begun to realize that non-Whites disproportionately for the Democratic Party.

READ MORE: Nearly Half of US Voters Think Media Coverage of Kavanaugh Hearings Was Biased

Currently, anti-White rhetoric and policies are damaging the Democratic Party; however, as the country becomes increasingly non-White, attacking America's majority will be a necessary strategy, as our "new Americans" increasingly demand their ethnic grievances be catered to.

Do you think that this historical confirmation exposed the Democrats for attempting to use emotion over strategy?

© AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke/Invision Comedian John Oliver Ridicules Idea of Soros Involvement in Kavanaugh Protests

Pathos — emotional appeal — certainly qualifies as a strategy. But the extent to which the Democrats, mainstream media, and other establishment forces attempted to smear Brett Kavanaugh is truly remarkable.

Do you think that if other groups such as African-Americans or Asian-Americans expressed their support for Kavanaugh, these activists would have painted them as enemies?

Absolutely. As soon as a member of a soi-disant marginalized group, racial or otherwise, defects — that is, turns against the Left — said member loses all moral legitimacy in the eyes of progressives and liberals.

READ MORE: Beer for Brett: Twitter Divided as Kavanaugh Rides Into Supreme Court

Are we witnessing a new social war being waged by the two main political parties?

Apart from the protests on the streets and media activity what other strategies can the Democrats offer after judge Kavanaugh's confirmation?

This isn't a new war so much as it is the escalation of an ongoing conflict. By now, it should be evident to all perceptive onlookers that America is coming undone. The Left no longer believes in the rule of law, as evidenced by their unconditional support for illegal immigration and opposition to virtually any immigration restriction, legal or illegal.

The Democrats main advantage is the ongoing, non-White demographic transformation underway in America. It's estimated that by 2045, America will have a minority majority, i.e. a non-White majority. Given that upwards of 90% of Republican voters are White, it's readily apparent that, if nothing changes, the Democratic Party will succeed at flipping key states such as Texas and Florida, thus rendering Republican electoral victories unlikely in the future.

With regard to other strategies the Democrats can employ, I think we'll see more of the same — smearing, obstruction, manufactured outrage, protests, bird-dogging, turning a blind eye to radical Antifa violence, etc. — only to much a greater degree.

Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Patrick Casey and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.