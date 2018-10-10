Toronto Mayor Hopeful: Send Illegal Migrants to ‘the Front Lawn’ of PM’s Office

Sputnik: Let's talk about that lawsuit regarding campaign ads. How is your campaign going? It's less than two weeks before the election, and it does not seem to be going well for you. What is happening?
Faith Goldy: The campaign is going fabulously on our account. We're making it very clear: we're not just running against the 34 candidates, we are also running against the entirety of the mainstream media and the political establishment, and, as of today, I have filed a lawsuit against one of the biggest media conglomerates in the entire country. These are people who have for no reason told me that my ads are banned on television. It violates our fair elections [principle], one of the pillars of our democracy, and my charter of protected right for freedom of expression. We're not letting these power-thirsty globalists, anti-nationalists, set the agenda here. We are ensuring that a precedent is not set here by standing up to these wolves who seek to steal the rights away from the flock in this nation. We've hired one of the best lawyers in the entire country to represent us, because, of course, I am a first-class candidate, and I will have the first-class legal things.
Supporters of @FaithGoldy should hold a protest outside Globals Barber Greene studios until they let @FaithGoldy be a part of the debate.#FaithForToronto #FaithForMayor pic.twitter.com/9cftWCmV40— Mr Leonard Beebe 🐀🇨🇦 (@ljbeebe) 21 сентября 2018 г.
Sputnik: Faith, you had several incidents during the campaign when people who called themselves Antifa attacked you at the border. You have a tough stance on migration. Have any of these people been punished or questioned during the period?
Sputnik: Toronto is in the news today internationally for what is happening at one of its hotels, what the US independent media has called complaints from the visitors about the so-called refugees. What is happening, and how is that policy of cultural enrichment playing out for Toronto? What are you going to do about it as a mayor?
Faith Goldy: Before I entered the world of politics, I was very accomplished at investigative reporting, and it was actually me who first broke this story. I've [unearthed] the illegal revolving back door into Canada at our southern border, which is the longest undefended border in the world, which we share, of course, with the United States. Our self-professed "feminist" and "globalist" prime minister invited the entire world to describe themselves as refugees and then illegally cross our legitimate border to enter Canada, and, in a 30-day period, they are [provided] with [the] full social security and benefits package which we have in this country, which, of course, includes our gold-plated healthcare system. So I broke this story, and when I did, people called me Islamophobe and racist; but of course it makes it into the international news, because the migrant crisis has become so bad in Canada. But our mayor got actually in cahoots with our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by declaring Toronto a sanctuary city, and if you can believe it, these illegal border jumpers are actually given the options, once they illegally get into our country, where do they wanna go! Well they [have] all heard of Toronto, so they all come here.
The views and opinions expressed in this article by Faith Goldy are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)