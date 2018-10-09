Register
20:37 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A balloon of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party can be seen during an election party in Berlin on March 13, 2016.

    ‘We Have Many Groups in Our Party, Why Not a Jewish Group?’ – AfD MP

    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Jewish group has set itself up within Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany party. According to the chairman of a southern branch of the party, last year’s federal parliamentary candidate Vera Kosova has been elected as the group’s chairperson.

    Kosova, originally from Uzbekistan, told the media that the party “distances itself from racism and anti-Semitism in every form.”

    Radio Sputnik talked about the issue with Robby Schlund, a member of the AfD party and of the German parliament.

    Sputnik: Can you comment on the establishment of a Jewish group within your party, which is considered by many to be anti-Semitic?

    Robby Schlund: I would say that the reaction is unfair against the AfD. We have many groups in our party, why not a Jewish group?

    READ MORE: AfD Says German Domestic Intelligence Chief's Dismissal Politically Driven

    Sputnik: Some have actually said that they think it's a PR stunt.

    Robby Schlund: It is difficult for the AfD to get in contact with the media; we are not focusing on their game, we prefer patriotic politics for the German people. We are simply working for the people of Germany and Jews are a part of our community.

    A man walks past a campaign poster of right-populist AfD party reading It's enough - Saxony-Anhalt elects AfD in Magdeburg, Germany.
    © AP Photo / Geir Moulson
    AfD Becomes 2nd Most Popular Party in Germany After Merkel's Conservative Bloc - Poll
    Sputnik: Your party maintains that they are not anti-Semitic; how would the flurry of anti-Semitic accusations against your party be explained then? Who profits by presenting you as anti-Semitic?

    Robby Schlund: We have a strong left-minded establishment in Germany and in Western Europe. They are nearly panicking about our success; they don't know what to do against us.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the overall rise in what seems to be an anti-Semitic mood in Germany, if we look at the rise of crimes against Jews which have been reported in Germany and which are certainly on the rise?

    Robby Schlund: The AfD is taking maximum distance from crimes against Jewish people.

    READ MORE: 'We Have an Imported Anti-Semitism in Germany' — AfD Party Member

    Sputnik: Let's talk about the elections. We have the Bavarian elections in a few days, which will be basically a referendum on how well Angela Merkel's government is doing. What do you think is going to happen? What are your prognoses for the vote and the impact that it will have on German politics?

    Robby Schlund: I deeply hope that the AfD will continue with its success. I don't know what it will mean for Angela Merkel, but new elections would mean success for the AfD; the coalition parties are quaking for fear of losing power.

    Sputnik: Tell us about the situation on the ground? What parties are considered to be the favorites going into these elections?

    Robby Schlund: I think that the AfD would be the favorite.

    Sputnik: But if we look at polls, what are the polls saying?

    Robby Schlund: In my opinion there would be 20% for the AfD.

    Sputnik: Is that an increase from previous results?

    Robby Schlund: Yes, that would be an increase for our party.

    Bayerns Ministerpräsident Horst Seehofer
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Kienzle
    Support for Merkel Bavarian Ally Drops to All-Time Low Ahead of Vote - Poll
    Sputnik: What do you think is going to happen with support for Angela Merkel's party?

    Robby Schlund: They should think about the future and [pursue] the right politics for the German people and there should be a little bit of patriotism for people; they [also] need to think about immigration policies. I think that's what they need to do in the future.

    Sputnik: Many are worried about Angela Merkel's party and how it will do. What is the overall feeling in Germany regarding Angela Merkel's government? Is there a high level of satisfaction?

    Robby Schlund: What we can say is that the politics of Angela Merkel are not the politics of solutions for the people. People sense this problem and they are very angry about this. Maybe people would like the opinion of our party and they'd like to vote for us, because now they don't agree with Angela Merkel's politics, or her government.

    READ MORE: There Were No Stabbing Incidents in Germany Before Merkel's 'Open Border'- AfD

    Sputnik: If the AfD gets a significant majority in Bavaria, what kind of legislation would you like to push through?

    Robby Schlund: It's difficult to say. We hope that we [will] have a good result and then we will think about good ideas and solutions for Bavarian politics, regional politics and then have a good basis for Germany as a whole.

    Sputnik: What are the major campaign platforms that the AfD party is running on right now in Bavaria?

    Robby Schlund: The best platform is social media; we use what we can to promote our ideas and say what we'd like to do in the future.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Robby Schlund and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    AfD Becomes 2nd Most Popular Party in Germany After Merkel's Bloc - Poll
    'We Have an Imported Anti-Semitism in Germany' - AfD Party Member
    'More Problems Than Benefits': AfD Official Discusses EU Disintegration, Brexit
    EU Plans to Facilitate Trade With Iran Unlikely to Allay Sanctions Fears - AfD
    Tags:
    jews, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Bavaria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse