‘We Have Many Groups in Our Party, Why Not a Jewish Group?’ – AfD MP

A Jewish group has set itself up within Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany party. According to the chairman of a southern branch of the party, last year’s federal parliamentary candidate Vera Kosova has been elected as the group’s chairperson.

Kosova, originally from Uzbekistan, told the media that the party “distances itself from racism and anti-Semitism in every form.”

Radio Sputnik talked about the issue with Robby Schlund, a member of the AfD party and of the German parliament.

Sputnik: Can you comment on the establishment of a Jewish group within your party, which is considered by many to be anti-Semitic?

Robby Schlund: I would say that the reaction is unfair against the AfD. We have many groups in our party, why not a Jewish group?

Sputnik: Some have actually said that they think it's a PR stunt.

Robby Schlund: It is difficult for the AfD to get in contact with the media; we are not focusing on their game, we prefer patriotic politics for the German people. We are simply working for the people of Germany and Jews are a part of our community.

Robby Schlund: We have a strong left-minded establishment in Germany and in Western Europe. They are nearly panicking about our success; they don't know what to do against us.

Sputnik: What can you say about the overall rise in what seems to be an anti-Semitic mood in Germany, if we look at the rise of crimes against Jews which have been reported in Germany and which are certainly on the rise?

Robby Schlund: The AfD is taking maximum distance from crimes against Jewish people.

Sputnik: Let's talk about the elections. We have the Bavarian elections in a few days, which will be basically a referendum on how well Angela Merkel's government is doing. What do you think is going to happen? What are your prognoses for the vote and the impact that it will have on German politics?

Robby Schlund: I deeply hope that the AfD will continue with its success. I don't know what it will mean for Angela Merkel, but new elections would mean success for the AfD; the coalition parties are quaking for fear of losing power.

Sputnik: Tell us about the situation on the ground? What parties are considered to be the favorites going into these elections?

Robby Schlund: I think that the AfD would be the favorite.

Sputnik: But if we look at polls, what are the polls saying?

Robby Schlund: In my opinion there would be 20% for the AfD.

Sputnik: Is that an increase from previous results?

Robby Schlund: Yes, that would be an increase for our party.

Robby Schlund: They should think about the future and [pursue] the right politics for the German people and there should be a little bit of patriotism for people; they [also] need to think about immigration policies. I think that's what they need to do in the future.

Sputnik: Many are worried about Angela Merkel's party and how it will do. What is the overall feeling in Germany regarding Angela Merkel's government? Is there a high level of satisfaction?

Robby Schlund: What we can say is that the politics of Angela Merkel are not the politics of solutions for the people. People sense this problem and they are very angry about this. Maybe people would like the opinion of our party and they'd like to vote for us, because now they don't agree with Angela Merkel's politics, or her government.

Sputnik: If the AfD gets a significant majority in Bavaria, what kind of legislation would you like to push through?

Robby Schlund: It's difficult to say. We hope that we [will] have a good result and then we will think about good ideas and solutions for Bavarian politics, regional politics and then have a good basis for Germany as a whole.

Sputnik: What are the major campaign platforms that the AfD party is running on right now in Bavaria?

Robby Schlund: The best platform is social media; we use what we can to promote our ideas and say what we'd like to do in the future.

