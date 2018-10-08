Register
04:36 GMT +308 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

    Professor: Likelihood Is Dim For Democrats to Impeach Justice Kavanaugh

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to Calvin Schermerhorn, a professor of history and associate director for undergraduate studies in the School of Historical, Philosophical, and Religious Studies at Arizona State University for insight on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and what possible impact his appointment could make.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Kavanaugh’s confirmation process?

    Calvin Schermerhorn: From US history perspective, does it bear any parallels with other confirmations, if so what are they? The Kavanaugh nomination process is most like that of Clarence Thomas in 1991, which featured a partisan warrior who was thinly vetted and chosen because of his conservative credentials rather than his depth of experience. He was also accused of sexual harassment by a credible witness and complained of unfair treatment during the nomination process. Thomas was also confirmed narrowly and votes reliably with a Republican majority on the court, rolling back civil rights protections and empowering wealthy interests.

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Tom Williams
    Democrats Will Fail If They Try to Impeach Kavanaugh - Legal Scholar
    Sputnik: How long-lasting will be the impact of Kavanaugh’s life-time appointment and what will this impact be?

    Calvin Schermerhorn: Kavanaugh is 53 and will likely serve for thirty years on the court, which will make him as influential as Thomas. Since 20 percent of Supreme Court cases have been decided by one vote over the last 30 years, Kavanaugh will ensure a reliable conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

    Sputnik: Meanwhile, some Democrats are considering the possibility of impeaching Kavanaugh. How feasible is this option?

    Calvin Schermerhorn: Were there similar precedents in the US history? Yes. In 1804, the party of Thomas Jefferson impeached two jurists including a Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Chase of Maryland. Chase was acquitted by the Senate and was not removed from the court. Democrats will not impeach Justice Kavanaugh since the likelihood of removing a justice is so dim. Democrats will instead fight other nominations and, if in a majority, could do what the Republicans did in 2016, which is refuse to confirm a nominee until a Democrat is elected president.

    Sputnik: The scandal also comes ahead of mid-term elections. What is your take on the timing of the accusations against the judge?

    Calvin Schermerhorn: The credible testimony of Dr. Blasey Ford is a chance for Democrats to stand up for women's rights. It comes after a series of powerful men have been forced to resign or face charges of sexual assault after a long history of Americans tolerating such behavior. The contrast between Republican defenses of the type of behavior Kavanaugh is charged with and Democrats' insisting on justice for women who are subject to sexual abuse offers voters a choice between a return to the status quo and a new era of change.

    Trump Meets With Supporters in Pensilvania
    © Sputnik/ Katelyn Oaks
    Trump Calls Democrats 'Too Dangerous' to Govern Amid Kavanaugh Confirmation
    Sputnik: What do you think about the media coverage of the whole story and the ‘guilty until proven innocent’ approach?

    Calvin Schermerhorn: The media coverage of the Kavanaugh confirmation was generally accurate. Some news organizations were more sympathetic to Kavanaugh's and others were sympathetic to his accuser. In the view of the U.S. Senate, Kavanaugh was not 'guilty until proven innocent' and senators tended to believe him over her. Women's advocacy groups tried to deliver the message that sexual assault is far more common than reported, and that women are generally not believed when reporting sexual violence. The fact that witnesses to this alleged assault were not called to testify indicates bias in favor of Kavanaugh, and his vehement denials were infused with partisan anger. This nomination has hurt the process and will diminish the prestige of the Supreme Court.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Nears Triumph as Kavanaugh Advances to Final Senate Confirmation Vote
    Matt Damon Chooses McGregor-Nurmagomedov Fight Over His SNL Kavanaugh Role
    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Will Support Kavanaugh Confirmation
    Anti-Kavanaugh Protester Confirms Working for Soros-Backed Group
    US Senate Holds Key Procedural Vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    GOP, Democrats, US Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse