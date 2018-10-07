Register
07:22 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyber space

    Analyst on Hacking Accusations Against Russia: People Getting Tired of This

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Sputnik discussed the flurry of accusations of hacking against Russia with Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of the Eurasia Center.

    The authorities of the Netherlands and the United States have accused Russian intelligence services of alleged cyberattacks against different international organizations, including the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), anti-doping agencies and sports federations. The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by accusing Western governments of rampant "spy mania."

    Sputnik: What do you make of the flurry accusations against Russia? How much is it part of the ongoing tendency to put blame on Russia for virtually any wrongdoing?

    Earl Rasmussen: Yeah, it looks like it’s coordinated among several different nations and it’s like every. I mean some of the things tie back to four years ago for WADA there were no occurrences, that there were any types of penetration at all in their systems so it is kind of like almost like anything out there you can think of you have Russia to blame.

    European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech as he makes his State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 14, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / Frederick Florin
    EU Chief Juncker Refuses to 'Quarrel' With Russia Despite Hacking Accusations
    Sputnik: What thought is of these accusations just put out there, no definitely, no proof just accusations and yet they do their what they have planned to do, you know, they stir things up.

    Earl Rasmussen: Yeah, just makes the situation worse, you think, from the view of political perspective. Generally, it is creating a much more dangerous situation, and you are right, there is no proof. And even if you looked at the different situations, I mean when we both have, the US probably has some of the most capable on the cyber side as well as China and Russia, probably the three countries that have some of the most capable cyber capability so we are hacking each other’s systems all the time for intelligence-type purposes. And then you have got rogue states, you have got organized crime that is involved, you know, it happens on both sides. So, I think we are creating a much more dangerous situation. I think it is an attempt by the high state Russia in a way, and people are getting tired of it. So it is just dangerous for Russia.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the array of agencies that were reportedly hacked, those that were mentioned? Anything sound plausible?

    Earl Rasmussen: Yeah, yeah, it is an interesting, and to be honest. I would if you look at what’s happening with the Porton Down, OPCW regarding the Skripal evidence, so you would think that there wouldn’t even be an attempt to do it if the UK followed international steps and guidelines and actually shared information with Russia so there would be no reason to. I would be tempted to if I was, not necessarily the government but maybe someone else that would help unearth their wrong-doing, I would be tempted to find out what is in the information they have, what are they hiding? So, I think and can understand why someone might want to hack into the system or with the … If it was all public and transparent there would be no need to even have that any type of potential, you know, attempt there. Similar with WADA what’s interesting there is that we had, which WADA said they were not broken into, but around the country  we had a whole bunch of athletes under sometimes many years of therapeutical usage exemptions for banned drugs. If I was an international, you know, competitor, I think that should be transparent too. I would like to know if my competitor is using a banned drug whether it is for therapeutical reasons or health reasons or not. So it is interesting at all these events are trying to tie into to the events and the hacks that have occurred over mostly the last two-four years. The nuclear thing’s another area too, I would be very curious on the types of fuel rods that are being supplied to Ukraine, because that could have a potentially very dangerous incident. Because our fuel rods are not designed to fit optimally in the nuclear plants in the Ukraine as well. So it is a safety issue too. I would be curious to know what was actually found in those hacks as well; whether or not somebody is behind them.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI)
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    FBI Final Word on Clinton Server China Hack Accusation: ‘Not Found Any Evidence’
    Sputnik: And of course this comes as the United States has been voicing readiness to offer its cyberwarfare capabilities to be used on NATO’s behalf. What is your take on the timing of these accusations?

    Earl Rasmussen: Yeah, it is a very interesting coincidence if you want to put coincidence in quotes there. I think this is was all coordinated in advance. You got announced an offensive nature and offensive capabilities being shared with certain allied countries. And then the very next day you have got everyone making these allegations. And like you said earlier, there is no evidence that demonstrated this whatsoever. Was this a coincidence? I don’t think so. I think it was completely planned and probably planned for some time.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Charges 7 Alleged Russian Military Intel Officers Over Hacking OPCW, WADA
    PHOTOS of Russians Alleged to Have Attempted Hack of OPCW Released
    Russian Embassy in London: UK Claims About Russian Hack Attacks - Disinformation
    North Korean Hackers Make Millions Stealing from Banks - Report
    East Londoners Rescued by Boat After Water Pipe Bursts in Hackney (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    hacking, Russia, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse