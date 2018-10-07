S-300 Supplies to Syria Underscore 'Radical Change' in Russian Policy – Observer

The nations of the world are waiting for the day when the US and its Western NATO allies halt their illegal military operation in Syria and stop sowing discord in the Middle East, Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political observer, told Sputnik, explaining why that the deployment of the S-300 is a game-changer in Syria.

The deployment of the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems in Syria means that the balance of power has shifted sharply in favor of Moscow, Tehran and Damascus, Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political observer and writer of Syrian origin, told Sputnik.

According to the observer, the move is "indicative of a radical change in Russia's policy vis-a-vis the protagonists in the Middle East crisis."

"Russia's deployment of the S-300 in Syria at this time is not only to fulfill a long overdue agreement between Syria and Russia, but is an induced Russian reaction to the persistently blatant Israeli aggression and illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights as well as the Israeli intransigence and obstinate position with regard to its wrong-headed rejection of establishing a Palestinian state over all of the lands Israel occupied by force in 1967," Assad opined.

He underscored that the S-300 is a defensive, highly effective system for use against " most if not all weapons Israel and NATO can throw into its continuous war on Syria."

Still, according to Assad, Washington and Tel Aviv are unlikely to change their bellicose stance towards Syria and Iran.

"Based on Israel's post IL-20 posture, I say that the Israelis will continue their belligerent policy in the region in order to extend the Syrian crisis for as long as the US-Israeli agenda objectives are not met, namely to destabilize Syria by weakening her defenses and stealing her resources until her legitimate government either falls or abdicates," he presumed.

The political observer opined that this assertive policy of the US and its NATO allies is largely based "on the dangerous and clear notion of 'calling Russia's bluff'."

© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry Israeli Publicist Explains Why Tel Aviv Remains 'Cool' Over Syria's S-300

However, the big problem with this stance is that Russia is not bluffing, Assad stressed: "Russia did not go into a legitimate war to defeat terrorism in Syria for three long years in order to allow the US and Israel to come and turn a Syrian, Iranian and Russian victory over international terrorism into a defeat."

Commenting on the discontent of the US, its Western allies and Israel with the S-300 deployment the observer highlighted that the air defense installation fully complies with international law and "asserts the inalienable right for Syria to defend herself against any aggression from outside or inside her borders."

"It is a foregone conclusion that Russia will not allow the Syrian government to fall. Any military attempt to do that by force will be met in my view, with the full force of the Syrian, Iranian and Russian army and navy in the Eastern Mediterranean. There is no doubt in my mind that such a scenario, when it happens, can ignite an international crisis however," Assad suggested, commenting on various reports claiming that US and Israeli warplanes could thwart the S-300 air defense.

The political observer pointed out that "the entire world is waiting for the day when the US, France, Israel and Britain would cease upping the ante of wars in the Middle East and allow peaceful settlements under international law to end the protracted crises plaguing the region."

On October 2, Russia finished the delivery of the components of S-300 air defense systems to Syria. The system was deployed in the Arab Republic in response to the downing of the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane over Syria on September 17, which was destroyed by friendly fire when the Syrian S-200 defense system responded to the Israeli raid. The Russian Defense Ministry accused Israel, which carried out the air operation in Syria that day, of using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian missiles.

