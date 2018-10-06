Register
15:36 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    India to Avoid US Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase, Journalist Predicts

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    India and Russia have signed a multibillion deal on the purchase of S-400 missile systems. The delivery of the five advanced S-400 Triumf squadrons will begin in October 2020. The $5bn arms deal was finalized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the threat of US sanctions.

    Sputnik discussed this with Nitin Gokhale, journalist, author and a national security analyst.

    Sputnik: Why has India pursued this purchase despite the US objections and the threat of sanctions?

    Nitin Gokhale: There are two very obvious reasons: one of them, the most important one, is that India is very keen to buy the S-400 air defense system from Russia because it needs this system badly, given the critical gaps that are there in its air defense.

    A woman walks near Russia's air defence system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles at the military exhibition
    © AFP 2018 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    US on India's S-400 Deal: CAATSA Not Intended to Damage Allies' Capabilities
    There are critical gaps there because not many purchases were made, or the systems have not been updated, and, perhaps, this is the best system available in the world at the cost that it is available. So that's one important reason. The second one, of course, is that Russia is India's old trusted friend and India has no problem getting weapons platforms (from Moscow).

    Even when the entire world was against India, from Russia weapons platforms have always come at critical times, so that's the second reason. The third is, of course, despite what the US says, India always maintains that it does not recognize sanctions by a third country, it only recognizes UN-mandated sanctions and in any case I think India's (administration) has talked to their counterparts in the US about the critical (nature) and the importance of acquiring this system, so despite the sanctions threat looming large, I think some kind of an arrangement has been already worked out between the people in Washington, the administration in Washington DC and New Delhi.

    READ MORE: New Delhi Wants S-400 'to Change Strategic Balance in Indian Subcontinent' — PhD

    In fact, the first statement from the US indicates that there will be some kind of compromise done by the US also when it comes to the sanctions against India or Russia. Actually, the US has very well indicated that the sanctions are not meant for allies and friends but are meant for Russian companies.

    Sputnik: How could this affect ties between India and the US; they won't be too detrimental?

    Nitin Gokhale: It won't be too detrimental, India actually currently is in a very delicate position if you ask me, not just on what India buys from Russia, but also on the Iran issue for instance.

    The US and India have divergent views and the US have been threatening to impose sanctions on anybody dealing with Iran too, but India's 3rd largest (source of) imports (is) Iran, the crude oil comes from Iran, so there's also that angle to the US-India relationship and the current state of affairs between the two countries.

    But both sides are really talking to each other constantly, they're engaged with each other and I think some kind of compromise or a way forward is being found to avoid blanket sanctions in both of these cases, one (set) regarding buying weapons from Russia and the other (set) about buying oil from Iran.

    Sputnik: Let's talk about how significant military cooperation with Russia is for India?

    Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    What You Need to Know About Russian S-400 Air Defense Missile System
    Nitin Gokhale: It is extremely significant. I mentioned that nearly 60% of India's weapons inventory are of Soviet Union origin or Russian origin, or the former Soviet republics have been supplying India with what India has been using.

    Also strategic platforms have been given by Russia to India, like the nuclear submarine, a nuclear submarine has been leased to India twice by Russia, one is currently in the naval service, and there are other issues about the shared equipment being used, including the joint venture called the BrahMos missile company, which also manufactures the fastest cruise missile in the world, the BrahMos missile. Therefore, there's no denying the importance that Russia has in India's scheme of things.

    Sputnik: I believe that there is something mentioned regarding a joint space program or sending an astronaut to space or something?

    Nitin Gokhale: Indeed, in fact among the eight memoranda that were signed, there's cooperation on railways, there's cooperation on nuclear energy, there's cooperation on even oil and natural gas, all that has been signed, so the India-Russia relationship is now getting more progress than it was earlier, which was more defense centric, but space has been one of the important fields in which India and Russia are cooperating with each other increasingly.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian S-300 Deployment to Syria Fuels Military Escalation - Paris
    S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance - Scholars
    Israeli Minister: S-300 Systems 'Cannot Detect Our Stealth Fighters'
    Tags:
    missile systems, air defense, sanctions, S-400, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse