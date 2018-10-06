Register
07:46 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cables connect server racks

    Cyber Expert on Alleged Chinese Spy Chips: 'This Can Have Significant Impact'

    © AP Photo / Martial Trezzini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    It’s being reported that microchips were inserted into US computer equipment that was built in China in order to steal US technology secrets. Tech giants Apple and amazon deny they were targeted by Chinese hackers. Sputnik spoke to Pierluigi Paganini a Cyber security expert on these allegations around microchips.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the allegations by Bloomberg about these microchips?

    Pierluigi Paganini: I believe it is difficult in this moment to have a clear definition of what has happened. The report published by Bloomberg speaks about chip implanted Chinese state sponsored hackers into electronic manufactured by four major US companies and the Defense Agencies. This is frankly very scary in my view. On the other hand we have companies that deny the presence of the chips, so at this moment its difficulty to express a clear idea about what has happened. We need to wait for further investigations in this.

    Cyber crime
    CC0
    China Announces New Cybersecurity Regulation Letting Police Copy ISP Info
    Sputnik: What damage could these chips have potentially done?

    Pierluigi Paganini: We are speaking about the alleged compromise of hardware supply chain, and this is one of the more severe scenarios for security. Attackers can gain the full control over the effected equipment that is used by major companies and government agencies. This opens the door to cyber espionage and sabotage activities. At this time we have no news on major incidents that involved the companies indicated in the Bloomberg report this means probably means they used the chips to steal material from the compromised systems.

    A Chinese customer sets up her new iPhone 7 during the opening sale launch at an Apple store in Shanghai
    © AFP 2018 / JOHANNES EISELE
    Chinese Spy Chips Discovered in Apple, Amazon Data Centers, Report Claims
    Sputnik: What impact could these have on companies and their manufacturing process abroad?

    Pierluigi Paganini: Well I believe the impact is very severe, assuming the presence of the chips is confirmed, this can have a significant impact on the supply chain of the companies and the organizations. The company’s failure to monitor the supply chain, and the lack of hardware and software qualification and the process of moving the production abroad of electronic equipment in order to reduce the costs. I think we have two main impacts in term of economic issues. We have to consider the effect of companies needs to rearrange the supply chains and the other impact is on the reputation of the companies.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Refutes Allegations of Using Social Networks to Spy on Germans
    China Claims to Have Arrested Japanese Spy
    Chinese Spy Ships Join Russian Reconnaissance, Pressure Pentagon in the Pacific
    Spy Against Spy: US Claims CIA Agent Exposed Its Operations in China
    Tags:
    chips, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse