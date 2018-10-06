Register
04:32 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstators hold their hands up in front of Chicago Police officers during protest of last year's shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white policeman and the city's handling of the case in the downtown shopping district of Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015

    Van Dyke Murder Conviction a ‘Testament’ to Power of Black Lives Matter

    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Friday’s conviction of Jason Van Dyke of the Chicago Police Department for the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014 was not only a victory for the Black Lives Matter movement, but also a victory for anti-police brutality activists, one local organizer tells Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    "This is a testament to the wonderful organizing that has been going on in Chicago, the uprisings and the public pressure that has been going on nationally in regards to demanding a change in the status quo and the systemic impunity that police have been given nationwide," Chicago Black Lives Matter organizer Aislinn Pulley told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "This is 100 percent the result of organizing that has gone on and fights by mothers and fathers and siblings who have lost their loved ones to police violence in this city," she said, calling it a "historic moment."

    The racial makeup of the jury caused concern amongst anti-police brutality activists: while Chicago is 32.9 percent black, only one of the 12 jurors was.

    Compounding the issue was the fact that police officers are very rarely convicted, let alone charged, for killings. When Van Dyke was charged with murder in 2015, he was the first cop in the Midwestern city to face such a formal accusation in 35 years. When he was found guilty on Friday, he became the first Chicago officer to be convicted of murder over an on-duty killing in 48 years.

    While it seemed like the deck was stacked against justice, Van Dyke was nonetheless found guilty of second-degree murder and on 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet he fired at McDonald. He was found not guilty on a misconduct charge, however. 

    Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke takes the stand on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.
    © AP Photo/ Chicago Tribune via AP
    Cop Who Shot Chicago Teen 16 Times Found Guilty of Murder (VIDEO)

    "Laquan McDonald was killed on August 20, 2014, shortly after Mike Brown was killed [in Ferguson, Missouri]," Pulley told Sputnik. She noted that eight days prior to the killing of McDonald, Ronald Johnson was gunned down by the very same police department but no charges were ever filed in that incident. In 2014 there was a "rash" of police murders in Chicago, Pulley said.

    Dashcam footage of McDonald's killing wasn't released for more than a year after the event, fueling widespread speculation that the city and the police department were trying to cover up the facts of the shooting. Outgoing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel "hid the dashcam video of Laquan McDonald's murder in order to win reelection," Pulley told Loud & Clear. 

    Emanuel won re-election in April, 2015. The video was released seven months later following a Freedom of Information Act request by Brandon Smith, a journalist, and William Calloway, a community organizer. The City of Chicago rejected 15 requests to release the video, Huffington Post reported.

    Demonstrators confront police officers during a protest in reaction to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015
    © REUTERS / Andrew Nelles
    Chicago Police Revealed to Use Force More Often on Young Black Men

    Police initially said that McDonald lunged at officers and pointed a knife at them, but the dashcam footage shows that he did not and was actually veering away from the officers when Van Dyke opened fire. The only video of the encounter not recorded by police was from a surveillance camera at a nearby Burger King. Five officers were caught entering it and using the fast food joint's computers. But when police investigators returned the following day, they found 86 minutes of footage surrounding the time of the incident were missing.

    Three officers have been charged conspiring to exaggerate the danger McDonald posed to police, presumably in order to bolster Van Dyke's narrative of having acted in self-defense. That litigation is ongoing. The stories they gave their superiors contained "virtually identical false information," prosecutors said in a recently unsealed document.

    While Pulley characterized the conviction as historic, she said that it is still not enough to deter police from terrorizing black communities, arguing that it is only the beginning in the battle for justice for victims of police brutality. In essence, the conviction of one single officer changes things, but not everything. "This is a systemic issue, and it needs to be dealt with systemically," she said.

    Related:

    Laquan McDonald’s Attorneys Say CPD Forced Witnesses to Change Stories
    Chicago Mayor ‘Sorry’ for Police Misconduct, Death of Laquan McDonald
    Missing Minutes: Photo Evidence Cops Tampered With Laquan McDonald Footage?
    Chicago Cops Under Federal Investigation Following Laquan McDonald Killing
    The Journalist Who Obtained Video of Chicago PD Killing Laquan McDonald
    Dashcam Footage of Laquan McDonald Killing Released in Chicago
    Tags:
    police shooting, Police Killing, Excessive Force, Police Brutality, Guilty Verdict, Black Lives Matter, Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, Officer Jason Van Dyke
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse