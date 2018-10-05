Register
18:53 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    China's Sale of US Dollar Bonds Will Annoy American Manufacturers - Professor

    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2870

    Stuart Orr, Professor at Deakin University's Faculty of Business and Law has commented in an interview with Sputnik on the reports about Beijing's plans to sell $3 billion in US dollar bonds, which came amid ever-increasing trade tensions between the two states.

    Sputnik: What does China’s plan to sell 3 billion worth of US dollar bonds mean for the US economy?

    Stuart Orr: This means that China is signalling its capacity to potentially increase US borrowing rates by selling off its US debt holdings (treasuries). China has worked hard to maintain the value of the yuan and it is generally accepted that its 1.3 trillion USD in US bonds are important stabilizers for its economy. Selling bonds could also strengthen the value of the yuan, which would support Trump's attempts to achieve a balance of trade between China and the US. Combined with tariffs, however, this would push up the cost of products imported from China to the US and increase the prices of products containing Chinese raw materials in the US.

    READ MORE: EU Firms Considering Ending Use of Dollar in Transactions With Russia – Minister

    The $3 billion worth of bonds and sale is trivial compared to the volume of trade between the two nations (around $600 billion) or the current trade imbalance (around $370 billion); however, it is a strong signal. It would annoy manufacturers, already struggling with the increased cost of raw materials. The increased tariffs have already forced US manufacturers to increase the diversity in their supply chains, in order to replace raw materials imported from China which are more expensive due to tariffs. US companies try to simplify their supply chains in order to keep costs down.

    Sputnik: What kind of reaction do you anticipate to the news from US markets?

    Stuart Orr: The US has long feared China taking action using its growing reserves of US bonds, so this news is likely to add fuel to the attitudes of those opposing the tariffs. US industry will be concerned about the possibility of increased borrowing rates. Chinese industry, by comparison, can expect to continue to have access to capital at attractive rates.

    Sputnik: Who could be the likely buyers, in your view?

    Stuart Orr: Most of the buyers are likely to be Asian institutional investors, except for Japan. Japan's relationship with the US would preclude it participating in the purchase of these particular bonds. Also, Japan has been recently selling off US bonds, because of fears that the US dollar might weaken. The $3 billion is a small release, however, so the big shoppers may not come out unless there is a second a much larger round.

    Sputnik: It was reported that Asian companies outside of Japan have sold $185 billion in US dollar bonds so far in 2018. Why? Is this a normal process?

    Ruble and US Dollar
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    De-Dollarization Needed for Ruble Stabilization, Economy Development - VTB Bank Head
    Stuart Orr: There is some concern about a weakening value for the US bonds. Countries holding these bonds might find the values of their holdings diminishing if this occurred. It would be better to sell the bonds now and then re-buy them later, at a cheaper price, which will result in higher yields (because of the reduced price of the bonds).

    Sputnik: Do you think that there will be a lot of demand for China’s sovereign debt offering and that it will be successful?

    Stuart Orr: It will be snapped up quite quickly as it is not a large volume and US bonds are still considered to be attractive and stable. In recent times, China's continual buy up of US bonds has reduced availability and pushed their price up slightly. This reversal will make the bonds more available and less expensive.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    sale, bonds, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse