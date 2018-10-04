Register
21:13 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israelis hold American and Israeli flags with the new U.S. embassy in the background in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018

    US Administration Isolates Itself on Intl Diplomatic Arena - Palestine Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's decision to pull out of an amendment to the Vienna Convention to block the Palestinian lawsuit against the United States in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is another step toward international isolation, Palestinian ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "We are seeing that the American administration isolates itself on the international political and diplomatic arena step by step. Sometimes for us, diplomats, it is difficult to understand their reasoning as the US administration supports Israel unconditionally. For example, it is difficult to find a logical explanation for their UNESCO withdrawal, ICC step and etc," Mustafa said, when asked to comment on the US decision.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced the decision of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, stressing that the United States would remain a party to the Vienna convention itself. The amendment in question was focused on dispute resolution.

    READ MORE: US Says Palestine Not a State, Withdraws From a Protocol of Vienna Convention

    Palestine filed a lawsuit with the ICJ in September, asking it to order Washington to relocate the US Embassy from Jerusalem.

    The move of the United States' embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem took in May, with Washington thus recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. However, the city is claimed as the capital by Palestine as well.

    READ MORE: Israel Will Demand New Weapons From US Amid S-300 Supply to Syria — Scholar

    Lawsuit Against US

    Palestinian Central Council will hold an emergency meeting in late October amid US attempt to block Palestine's lawsuit in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Palestinian ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa told Sputnik.

    "The Palestinian leadership will call for an emergency meeting of the Central Council around the end of October. The central council is the highest council that can take political decisions. Many things will be discussed and many decisions will be taken at this meeting… We will not just be watching, we will take actions to defend ourselves," Mustafa said.

    The diplomat stressed that Palestine saw US recent actions as illegal and breaching the interests of the international community.

    "We will continue to use all channels to protect the rights of the Palestinian people in the United Nations, ICC and the International Court for Justice," Mustafa said.

    READ MORE: Palestine Urges Berlin to Pressure Israel Over Razing Bedouin Village — Reports

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, embassy, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse