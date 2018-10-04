Register
20:19 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hacked

    ‘The Best Cyberattacks Are Never Discovered' - Professor

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The National Cyber Security Center has accused Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) of cyberattacks, adding that the targets over the years included, among others, the US Democratic Party, a small TV network in the UK and even Russia's central bank.

    According to the NCSC, it has assessed with "high confidence" that the GRU was most certainly responsible for the attacks.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the accusations with Kevin Curran, professor of Cyber Security at the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment at Ulster University.

    Sputnik: The UK's National Cyber Security Center has concluded that Russia's GRU was responsible for many cyberattacks over the years; what's your take on the statement?

    'Enter' key
    Pixabay
    Canada Claims it Was Targeted by Russian Cyberattacks Hours After Netherlands - Reports
    Kevin Curran: It's a collection of what we know already, what has already been attributed to the GRU. In effect it's the cyber hacking groups that are commonly attributed to the GRU, called Fancy Bear, or APT-28, have always been associated with the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU. What we're seeing, in this case, is that the NCSC has said that they believe they were responsible for hacking the World Anti-doping Agency, the DNC (Democratic National Committee), a TV station in the UK and also a Russian news agency; but all of this we've known in the past. We've known that these have been attributed by private companies in the UK and the US. So they have just put it together in a report saying that they're confident that it's the GRU who were behind these cyberattacks.

    READ MORE: US Charges 7 Alleged Russian Military Intel Officers Over Hacking OPCW, WADA

    Sputnik: Perhaps, what's new here is that they also mention Russia's central bank and a number of media outlets in this report. How would they be able to make this conclusion?

    Kevin Curran: It might seem simple enough, but a fundamental concept in cyber security and digital forensics is that it sometimes is extremely difficult after a cyberattack to definitely and definitively name the perpetrators, because hackers have a lot of technical tools at their disposal to cover their tracks. Even when analysts figure out what computer the hackers are using, going from there to the user is difficult. This is called the attribution problem. They are getting better, it depends on the agency involved, but they are getting better at being able to track and they also have a lot of points of reference as well. Quite often when they do come up with it, they are pretty confident that they know who they believe does these attacks. If you look at some of these attacks, you just wonder why any nation-state would carry out some of these attacks, because they seem to be done on private companies. But sometimes an attack could be just a trial to see if it works. We only know of the attacks that we find out about, but the best attacks are never discovered.

    READ MORE: PHOTOS of Russians Alleged to Have Attempted Hack of OPCW Released

    Sputnik: Like you say, there's nothing new speaking about these attacks or alleged attacks. Why would London persist and continue this theme when you've got US President Donald Trump saying that there is no evidence to suggest the election results in the US had been swayed?

    Kevin Curran: That's just Donald Trump's opinion. Of course, the Americans themselves have relaxed the rules on nation-state cyberattacks. Just last month, President Trump rolled back a series of Obama era classified rules on how the US government can launch cyberattacks on foreign targets; the Americans have always been opposed to any rules that stopped them. So, they themselves, like all large nation-states, like China or the UK, have their teams, just like these APT-28 and Fancy Bear, which have been attributed to the GRU.

    That's his opinion, but a lot of private and security companies would believe that Fancy Bear was behind the DNC hack. In fact, this hack was subject to a lot of analyses and reports to defend the United States from their intelligence agencies that clearly show that an attack was done and they attributed that to APT-28. I think that it's in Trump's best interests to say what he's saying, but if you read the reports, you'll see that a lot of analysis has been done to track it back to APT-28.

    READ MORE: Moscow Slams Netherlands' Claims of Russia's Attempted Hacker Attack on OPCW

    Sputnik: There have been some other interesting scenarios; a US company, FireEye, published a report that said that North Korean hackers could have disguised themselves as Russians carrying out cyberattacks. This sounds a bit far-fetched, but what do we know about hackers from a certain country disguising themselves as someone else to confuse the investigation?

    Kevin Curran: Countries will do that. First of all, they'll try to develop malware which is undetectable, sometimes using zero-days, which are attacks unknown to any malware or antivirus toolkits. Again, they can be quite extensive; but there have been ones done like Stuxnet, which was attributed to the US and the Israeli intelligence units; that was an attack against the Iranian subterfuges to stop them from making uranium. It is a common thing to do to try to hide your tracks; and then if you know that you're going to be discovered, then to try to make the code look like it was written in a foreign language and to launch it from a different area, and have others take the blame for it.

    READ MORE: Dutch, British 100% Correct Attributing Recent Cyberattacks to Russia — Mattis

    Cybercrime
    CC0
    'Hardly Beneficial': Danish Politicians Unimpressed by Plan to Attack "Russian Hackers"
    When it comes to code analysis, the digital forensic teams, who got through this, know about this and they try to read between the lines and see what everything else about the thing is. Usually, with enough time and sources, they're able to properly attribute the actual original source of the attack. But if you take any specific individual attack, of course, you just can't go by where it came from, what the code is written in and anything else which is inside the actual malware code.

    Sputnik: So, basically, there is always a way to eventually find out who carried out the attack, no matter how well they disguise themselves. Have there been successful attacks when nobody really knows where it originated from?

    Kevin Curran: Definitely, there are such attacks. Most numbers have been penetrated to some degree and there is code lying out there which has not been discovered. It's got into a network, it has exfiltrated what it needs and it's got out of there and cleaned all the code behind it; so no one ever knew what was in there.

    Cyber intelligence agencies only have so many staff and resources, and it requires highly-skilled computer scientists to go through this; they've got finite budgets, so they can only concentrate on top priorities at any time. There's no way they are able to identify all the attacks, and also there's no way they can be 100% sure all the time when they attribute an attack to a certain country.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    cyberattack, DNC, UK National Cyber Security Center
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse