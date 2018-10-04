Register
03:47 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pharma drugs

    Prof: Antidepressants Guidelines Need to Be Changed Radically to Reflect Reality

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A review into the use antidepressants has found that millions suffer side effects when taken off the drugs. A report by the All Party Parliamentary Group for Prescribed Drug Dependence has suggested patients suffer withdrawal symptoms. Sputnik spoke to Professor John Read from the University of East London about his research.

    Sputnik: Tell us about the research you conducted.

    John Read: What Dr James Davies and I have done at the request of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Prescribed Drug Dependence is look at all the research ever conducted on the withdrawal effects. What happens when people stop taking antidepressants ore reduce them, this was important because the guidelines from the National Institute for Clinical Excellence guidelines say the withdrawal effects are normally mild and last about a week. We’ve heard for many years’ people saying that this is inaccurate so we needed to look at the research. We found 17 studies and if you average those it comes out at 56% who experience withdrawal systems when they tried to come off antidepressants and about half of those described them as severe. What this tells us is the guidelines need to be changed radically to reflect reality. The problem is GP’s use those guidelines to inform themselves, so when someone says they’ve had withdrawal symptoms s for a month they see the guidelines and think that can’t be true.

    Pills
    CC0
    So Much For Just Keep Swimming? Researchers Find Antidepressants in Fish Brain Tissue
    Sputnik: What impact is the use of antidepressants having on patients?

    John Read: The symptoms the get range from headaches and dizziness to extreme levels of anxiety, incapacitating levels of anxiety, difficulty sleeping which can be destressing when you’re already struggling not to be able to sleep but there’s a whole range of effects. The important issue is how long they last, most of us can get through something in 2-3 days but these can go on for weeks or months and in some cases, it’s gone on for years. These are serious withdrawal effects and they have been minimised by professional organisations and guidelines for a long time, partially to be fair is there wasn’t much research until relevantly recently but they now need to get up to speed and change their guidelines.

    Tempranito en la asociacion
    © Photo : Youtube/FRANK CUESTA
    Best Antidepressant Ever: Squeaking Adorable Baby Otters
    Sputnik: Rather than drugs with sometimes severe side effects, is there a safer way to treat patients in your view?

    John Read: There sometimes can be a disconnect between a committee of people trying to do their best and come up with guidelines. Antidepressants are not addictive and people don’t crave them, but they are the level of dependent which is difficulty coming off. So, I think the people on these committee are well intentioned and we would be better off who would be on them who are receiving money from drug companies, that can be a factor at times, there a conflict of interest are real and need to be dealt with properly so people on these committee do not have conflicts of interests.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    None the Happier: Antidepressants in Water Make Fish Angry, Easy Prey
    Best Antidepressant Ever: Squeaking Adorable Baby Otters
    Tags:
    side effects, antidepressants, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse