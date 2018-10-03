Register
00:57 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian flag

    Younger Gen’s Support for Independence Behind Quebec Election Results - Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Sputnik discussed the outcome of the provincial elections in Quebec with Professor Eric Montigny, a political scientist at Laval University in Quebec City.

    A new center-right party has won the election in the Canadian province of Quebec. The Coalition Avenir Quebec, founded in 2011, has won 73 seats in the 124-seat chamber. The party is led by former business executive Francois Legault. The former businessman has promised to take 10 thousand fewer immigrants annually and suggested to expel new residents who fail to pass tests in French and on Quebec values within three years.

    Sputnik: Let’s talk about the results of the election in Quebec. What do they reveal about the mood in the province?

    Eric Montigny: It is a major shift. This is the first time since the 1976 that the new party comes into power. It is a big shift in Quebec power takes. And it means that Quebecoise were really in need for change. The Liberals were in power for almost the last 15 years, so the will of the people was to express the will for the change.

    Quebec
    CC0
    Seismic Shift: Canada’s Quebec Votes Right in Local Election
    Sputnik: Let’s talk about how a Coalition Avenir Quebec managed to secure victory. What were the main points of the campaign? What was it that won people over?

    Eric Montigny: The first issue was economy and healthcare. Those were the first issues debated during the election. But I would say that the first thing we have to know is that the first election was not the independence issue that was on the table. So it helped equals in the Quebec, once more the autonomy within Canada to be able to be together a majority.

    Sputnik: It is interesting that François Legault described the party’s approach as nationalism, which he defined as putting Quebec’s interests first, while remaining in Canada. This is a new twist, isn’t it?

    Eric Montigny: Yes, because what we have, even though I refuse, was the debate surrounding north campaigning dependents. And what we feel and what we look forward, number one option, is to have Quebec  more powers within Canada. So, I guess we will see in next years some negotiation, discussion between “I don’t want go back on constitution, but would rather more power goes back within Canada”.

    Justin Trudeau
    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit
    Sputnik: More powers but still within Canada, I suppose this appeal to people because it ensures more stability and less upheavals, right?

    Eric Montigny: Yes, exactly. And that’s what we have seen amongst the younger generation in Quebec is that support for independence is the way amongst the younger Quebecois. So this shift in the electorate can explain those results.

    Sputnik: To what extent do these results show that the people had grown tired of the liberal government? What were they unhappy about?

    Eric Montigny: Many things actually. First, they were empowered since almost 15 years. And there was lots of dissatisfaction towards the [F Carry Shou] First of all, the management of the weeping, sore for services. There were also big cuts in education and that was part of the debate in the election. And I would say the initial issue was not on top of the accentuation in this election but at the same time Legault delivers on problems of managing, integration policies. So the report from the editor general few years ago that said that this was very poorly managed and there were problems towards integration.

    Sputnik: Let’s take a talk more about how these victories will change the policies in this province.

    Eric Montigny: We would see a new premier in his cabinet just two weeks from now. He is going to go next week to [French words] international gathering. But what we will see is that agenda is to lower taxes to make Quebec open for business. We have our government in Quebec now, so the economy is the priority. So I think in the first days of this new government we will see a small budget, lowering taxes for the middle class. Those are his main goals for the next month.

    Quebec
    CC0
    Analyst Explains Why Quebec Liberals Lost More than Half of Their Legislature Seats
    Sputnik: Do you think that further shifts to the right could be expected in other regions of Canada, because of course this week tree follows what we saw in Ontario where also 15 years of liberal rule ended. Do we see something like this happening in other regions?
    Eric Montigny:     We see it in Alberta as well as in New Brunswick, the fall of the Liberals also. We can’t link those because in Canada each level is independent towards the party. So we can’t make a trend but at the same time for interesting time to do it is going to be more difficult to the arid provinces in the arid part of the country. Yet it is quite careful about Quebec, how to react to this new government. It seems to one too corporate. And you can explain that because is going to be running for the reelection next year. He doesn’t want to be offbeat with the electorate in Quebec.

    Sputnik: What about the immigration stances did they have any sway in the decisive vote?

    Eric Montigny: I would not think so because it was not one the main issues of this election. And what we have heard  is that in Quebec, if any immigration targets are lowered, we are still going to have more immigrants than French cars per capita. So that was not the big issue in Quebec. Those biggest issues were economy, healthcare, education.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Death Toll in Quebec's Killer Heat Wave Rises to 50 - Reports
    Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit
    Demonstrators Take to Quebec Streets to Protest G7 Summit
    Tags:
    election, Quebec, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse