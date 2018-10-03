Register
23:00 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tuesday, October 3, marked the second anniversary of the US strike on a hospital in northern Afghan city of Kunduz, which killed 42 civilians.

    'Smell of Blood Remained for Months': Afghanis on US' Kunduz Hospital Attack

    © Photo : J.Kargyar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Three years after the airstrike on the Kunduz trauma hospital, the US has yet to take responsibility for the "unintentional assault." Speaking to Sputnik, Kunduz residents denounced the US attack and shed further light on the consequences of the US Air Force’s raid, which took place on October 3, 2015.

    Exactly three years ago, an Air Force AC-130 Special Operations Command gunship attacked the Kunduz Trauma Centre, operated by Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which resulted in 42 killed and dozens wounded.

    Although the Pentagon expressed regret over the incident, it did not take responsibility for the lethal assault.

    Sputnik reached out to Kunduz residents, asking them to comment on the consequences of the strike.

    Esmatullah Esmat, the deputy head of a new hospital that was built near the destroyed trauma center, bemoaned the fact that the new facilities could accommodate just over half as many patients as the previous one and is worse-equipped.

    "The [new] hospital is not a patch on the one that was bombed," Esmat told Sputnik. There were 92 beds in the destroyed clinic, and this hospital is rather small: there are only 52 beds in it. Accordingly, we have made some changes in the order of receiving patients. As a priority, we admit seriously ill patients, those whose life is in danger, and only then those who got first aid at their place of residence."

    This photograph taken on August 1, 2015, shows members of Afghanistan's militia forces gathering in the Qala-e Zal district of Kunduz province
    © AFP 2018 / NASIR WAQIF
    US Denies Claims of Civilian Casualties Near Afghan City of Kunduz - Pentagon
    Abdul Marof Raufi, a businessman from Kunduz whose business suffered damage during the US air raid, told Sputnik that the number of victims of the attack actually exceeded the figures reported by the media after the strike.

    He recalled that the MSF hospital in Kunduz was very well equipped and provided patients with aid which they could not get at the Kunduz state hospital.

    "American fighters began bombing Kunduz at night at around 2:45 am (GMT+4:30)," he said. "My store was located next to the MSF hospital. They bombed both the hospital and my shop, as if they were attacking the Taliban*. But there were no Taliban [fighters] there. If they wanted to bomb the Taliban, they could have done it in other places. Why did they bomb the hospital? It was the only hospital in Kunduz where seriously ill patients were brought from all over, with a hope for their cure."

    The businessman noted that following the strike, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan immediately submitted documents to the US embassy, but Washington did not give any response for a year.

    "Americans violate human rights. It was a heartbreaking and heartbreaking event," Raufi said. "The smell of blood in the hospital remained for months."

    Tuesday, October 3, marked the second anniversary of the US strike on a hospital in northern Afghan city of Kunduz, which killed 42 civilians.
    © Photo : J.Kargyar
    US 'Bears No Responsibility' for Damage From Its Military Attack in Afghanistan
    A year after the strike, the MSF reiterated their request to then US President Barack Obama to kick off inquiry into the attack. However, they received no formal response to their request from US authorities.

    For its part, the Pentagon outlined a series of "errors" that led to the airstrike. According to The New York Times' 2016 report, 16 American military personnel, including a general officer, were "punished for their roles in the strike." The media outlet specified that the punishments included "administrative actions" only and didn't involve any criminal charges, citing Gen. Joseph L. Votel, a top officer of the military's Central Command. The general claimed that the assault was "unintentional."

    *Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

    Related:

    US Denies Claims of Civilian Casualties Near Afghan City of Kunduz - Pentagon
    Moscow Calls for Probe Into US Bombing in Afghanistan's Kunduz
    Afghan Security Forces Push Back Taliban Militants From Kunduz City
    Taliban Advances in Northern Afghan Kunduz Province
    US Airstrike Eliminates Notorious Taliban Leader in Kunduz
    Tags:
    air raid, hospital, airstrike, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), Taliban, Barack Obama, Afghanistan, United States, Kunduz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse