Register
08:31 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May

    Researcher Explains Why Theresa May Revealing New Immigration System Plan

    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Radio Sputnik discussed Theresa May’s new immigration system plan with Dr. Richard Wellings, deputy research director at the British think-tank Institute of Economic Affairs.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, why is Theresa May revealing the new immigration system plan now? Is the timing that important?

    Richard Wellings: I think it’s very important. I think it’s all to do with her getting through the Conservative Party Conference, which is going on this week. She thinks that by taking a tough line on immigration, she can bolster her support among the party membership, because she is quite unpopular at the moment because of her proposed Chequers plan with the EU, which a lot of the Conservative Party members see as sellout, as a compromise too far. Of course, around 70% of the Conservative Party members voted for Brexit, so the idea of a compromise with the EU is proving deeply unpopular. So, this is a way of bolstering her leadership at the moment.

    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    New May Proposal on Irish Border Coming Up Ahead of October EU Deadline
    Sputnik: Could it do the trick? Immigration policy was a core issue during the referendum.

    Richard Wellings: It was, but there is a lot of skepticism about whether it will actually be delivered, because a lot of Brexit supporters think that there will be further compromises with the European Union before a deal is actually achieved. This could all be talk with not much being delivered.

    Sputnik: So [you mean that] it could basically all just be on paper?

    Richard Wellings: That’s right. I think, given the difficulties facing the Conservative Party, it’s been wrenched apart, because you have a strong Remainer element and strong elements that support a clean Brexit. Given these difficulties, I think that Theresa May is thinking in terms of days and weeks ahead, rather than what happens in a few months’ time.

    Sputnik: And yet, hypothetically or not, how different will this new immigration system be from the existing one?

    Richard Wellings: It will be very different, indeed. It has more in common with a kind of points systems that we see in countries like Australia; it would have an enormous impact on migration patterns, with probably a big fall in migration from some of the newly acceding Eastern European Union countries such as Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. There would probably be a big increase in incomers from countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    UK PM May Reveals Some Details of Planned Post-Brexit Immigration System
    Sputnik: Could it affect the country’s economy and in what way?

    Richard Wellings: I think the devil is in the detail here. I see one negative aspect of this, which could be hugely negative, is all the red tape and bureaucracy. This could involve employers having to fill in forms and also the workers themselves having to go through various hurdles before they can apply for jobs and settle in the UK. That could be very damaging, because it will tend to deter even skilled labor from coming to Britain. On the plus side, sometimes low-skilled workers will end up being a long-term drain on the economy because of the burden they place on the welfare state; they don’t pay that much tax, they often receive a lot of benefits, particularly if in the medium term they have families and settle here. So the cost of their presence may outweigh the benefits in terms of the British tax payer. It all depends on how the government gets the balance right.

    Sputnik: If this new immigration system plan were to be implemented, how long before it would start to work and one could reap the benefits of it? Or would it take a really long time to polish off the details?

    Richard Wellings: I think that it could be implemented fairly quickly in theory, but of course we expect to have a transition period after the Brexit deal. After next year’s official exit from the EU, there will be a transition period that could last for two or three years. During this period, existing migration rules could well continue and the change could be delayed further after that. Obviously, a lot of businesses will be affected; they will be lobbying hard to keep the policy that we have already, particularly those sectors that rely on low-skilled workers, such as the agriculture, care and hospitality sectors.

    Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson jogs near his home in Oxfordshire, September 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Twittersphere Explodes as BoJo Runs Through 'Field of Wheat' to Troll Theresa May
    Sputnik: How big is the problem of immigration in the UK currently?

    Richard Wellings: It’s important not to treat immigration as one single issue. It varies a lot according to the groups that one looks at. There have been major problems with certain groups; they have very low rates of employment and high dependency on the welfare state. These groups that suffer more social problems have tended to be the people that come from underdeveloped countries and who have come through refugee route rather than people who have come from the rest of the EU to work here. That’s really a big divide. A lot of the refugee groups do have severe problems hand heavy reliance on the government. But, of course, at the top end, people who come and work in highly skilled sectors and highly skilled jobs, they tend to be just a pure benefit to the UK economy and do make a huge contribution.

    Sputnik: Has there been feedback? What does the man in the street think about this new immigration system plan? I’m guessing that a lot of people would be very pleased with it.

    Richard Wellings: I think that’s right. If you look at the opinion polls, they suggest that control over migration tends to be very popular with ordinary people. It was one of the key issues among Brexit voters that determined their decision to leave the EU. It wasn’t actually the leading issue; it was more about the UK taking control over its own laws. But nevertheless, it’s definitely one of the top issues.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at Mansion House, in London, Friday, March 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / Leon Neal/Pool Photo
    Chequers is The Only Plan That Delivers on Brexit Vote - May
    Sputnik: Who would be affected the most by the proposed changes to the immigration system in the UK?

    Richard Wellings: Obviously, some of the biggest losers would be those people who would have migrated to the UK from poorer parts of the European Union, such as Eastern Poland, where the unemployment is still very high, or Romania and Bulgaria, where the income levels are much lower than in the UK. They would be massive losers if those options were no longer available to them. Then if we look at some of the sectors that have a high portion of migrant workers on their staff that tend to be lower paid, the health sector will possibly [be affected], the care and hospitality sectors. The farms that rely on seasonal workers to get the crops will suffer very badly potentially, because it won’t be too easy to find the labor in the UK and they may find themselves having to shift the structure of production and perhaps grow different crops that are less labor intensive.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Merkel’s Foreign Affairs Chiefs Revolt Against EU’s Hard Brexit Line – Reports
    Chequers is The Only Plan That Delivers on Brexit Vote - May
    UK Businesses Want Gov't to Prioritize Access for EU Citizens in Brexit Talks
    More Expensive Than Expected: Brexit Costs UK £500Mln Per Week – Report
    UK School Slammed for 'Disturbing Brexit Propaganda' Targeting Polish Migrants
    Tags:
    immigration, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse